Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 24-28

A powerhouse celebration of women in theatre, a sleepout for a cause, and more.

Benefit concerts, readings, interview series, and more: Here are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 24–28. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, August 24

1 PM: Michael Greif Q&A

The director of Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, and more stops by Playbill and The Growing Studio’s The Broadway Q&A Series to answer your questions. Watch the live stream on Playbill's YouTube.

8 PM: Sleep Out: Stage and Screen

Several theatre and TV favorites—including Audra McDonald, Rachel Brosnahan, Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler, and Adrienne Warren—will participate in the virtual edition of the Covenant House tradition, which aims to lift up young people facing homelessness. Click here for more information.

Tuesday, August 25

5:30 PM: Centerstage with Healthcare Heroes—and Jessica Vosk

The Wicked favorite hosts a panel on Playbill's YouTube as part of a new series with Weill Cornell Medicine. The discussion on integrative health will feature Alka Gupta, MD, and Jackie Herbeck, LMSW.

8 PM: Perfect Pairings

Playbill Social Selects’ interactive event returns, with sommeliers Anna-Christina Cabrales and Brian Carl Long guiding participants through various aspects of wine tastings and even helping select picks based on certain Broadway shows.

Wednesday, August 26

1 PM: Paper Mill Playhouse in the Spotlight

Mark S. Hoebee, producing artistic director of the New Jersey venue, will share his experiences at the theatre that served as the original home for Newsies, Bandstand, and more on this episode of The Broadway Q&A Series.

8 PM: Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration

Playbill presents an evening commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, hosted by Tony and Pulitzer nominee Heidi Schreck and Oklahoma! star Rebecca Naomi Jones. The starry lineup includes Sara Bareilles, Nikki M. James, Daphne-Rubin Vega, Jessie Mueller, Saycon Sengbloh, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Lynn Nottage, Paula Vogel, Sarah Ruhl, Ashley Park, Six duo Lucy Moss and Toby Marlowe, and more.

Thursday, August 27

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights have created microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, which brings together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through September 24; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7 PM: Goodnight, Tyler

Frozen alum Jelani Alladin stars in the inaugural presentation of his new multimedia company Dumont Millennial Production. The B.J. Tindal play centers on the ghost of Tyler Evans, a Black boy who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. Proceeds from the YouTube reading will benefit National Black Theatre.

7 PM: The Jacksonian Reading

Members of the original cast of Beth Henley’s play come together as part of The New Group’s Reunion Reading series: Ed Harris, Juliet Brett, Rosy Perch, Amy Madigan, and Bill Pullman. Joining them is Jane Krakowski, who will appear as Eva White, originated by the late Glenne Headly.

Friday, August 28

1 PM: College Theatre Auditions: North Carolina School of the Arts and Webster University

Learn from faculty members of the schools that have been the academic homes of such stage stars as Norbert Leo Butz, Michael James Scott, Marsha Mason, Wesley Taylor, Mary-Louise Parker, and Camille A. Brown. The hour-long discussion will stream on YouTube.

7 PM: The Ballad of Emmett Till

The original director and cast of the Fountain Theatre’s 2010 production of Ifa Bayeza’s play reunite for a live streamed reading of the play, on the 65th anniversary of Till’s murder.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series goes all-Verdi this week, with Rigoletto (August 24), Il Trovatore (August 25), Luisa Miller (August 26), Un Ballo in Maschera (August 27), La Traviata (August 28), Don Carlo (August 29), and Falstaff (August 30).

Dominic Taylor’s Cell Surface, a play about making a play on Zoom about two African American-scientists, is available to stream August 25–August 30 as part of Black Lives, Black Words’ Plays for the People.

