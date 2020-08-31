Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch August 31–September 4

A Center Stage reunion, a concert from a former Cher-Elphaba, and more.

As we head into September, theatre organizations, artists, and more aren't slowing down their streaming projects. Among the lineup: a reunion of stars from the cult favorite Center Stage, a live streamed concert by Teal Wicks, and a starry two-hander.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online August 31–September 4. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, August 31

11:30 AM ET: Motivation Monday With Built for the Stage

Kickstart your week with a virtual exercise class, hosted by Joe Rosko. Each episode features a special guest from a Broadway show.

1 PM: Going Live with Mary-Mitchell Campbell

The Broadway music director, conductor, and vocal arranger stops by Playbill and The Growing Studio’s The Broadway Q&A Series to discuss bringing to life scores to such musicals as Mean Girls and The Addams Family . Join in for the chance to ask questions yourself during the live stream.

6:30 PM: SOLDIERGIRLS

Tony nominees Jenn Colella and Lilli Cooper, Chilina Kennedy, and more take part in a virtual reading of the new musical by Em Weinstein and Emily Johnson-Eday, presented by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Proceeds will go to SPART*A (Service Members, Partners, Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All). The show uses real letters and a collage of found and original text to look at love, liberation, and lesbianism in the Women’s Army Corps in World War II.

Tuesday, September 1

7 PM: Dear Liar

Oscar nominee Marsha Mason (Broadway's Steel Magnolias) and Emmy winner Brian Cox (Broadway's The Great Society) pair up for a virtual benefit reading of Jerome Kilty's play, directed by Mark Brokaw. Proceeds will go to the Bucks County Playhouse Pandemic Campaign. Click here for tickets.

7:30 PM: Center Stage Cast Reunion

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the dance-centric cult favorite, stars Zoe Saldana, Amanda Schull, Sascha Radetsky, and Ethan Stiefel will reunite for a virtual discussion. The live stream will air on American Ballet Theatre's YouTube channel September 1 at 7:30 PM ET. Viewers are encouraged to donate to the company's Crisis Relief Fund.

8 PM: Raúl Esparza on The Producer’s Perspective LIVE!

Producer Ken Davenport sits down with the four-time Tony nominee on the latest live installment of his ongoing series.

Wednesday, September 2

8 PM: A Virtual Broadway Tour

Playbill Social Selects presents a tour by Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan, highlighting the jam-packed block of theatres between 44th and 46th Streets in Times Square.

Thursday, September 3

4:30 PM: Stream Stealers With Michael Mosley

The film and TV star joins Playbill’s Mark Peikert to talk about upcoming projects and his past work on Scrubs, Ozarks, Sister Aimee, and more.

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights have created microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, which brings together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through September 24; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

Friday, September 4

7:30 PM: Eleanor, Starring Harriet Harris

The Tony winner takes on First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt in Mark St. Germain’s new play, filmed on Barrington Stage Company’s mainstage without an audience. The performance will also stream September 5.

8 PM: Teal Wicks in Concert

Open Jar Studios’ Broadway Concert Series continues with a live streamed concert from the Wicked and The Cher Show alum, featuring a socially distanced audience. Though the stream is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to One Tree Planted (chosen by Wicks).

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera highlights 20th-Century classics in Week 25 of its Nightly Met Streams series, with R. Strauss’ Elektra (August 31), Britten’s Peter Grimes (September 1), John Adams’ Nixon in China (September 2), Berg’s Lulu (September 3), and the Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess (September 4).

The daily live stream series Stars in the House continues, with episodes typically airing Monday–Saturday at 8 PM (with additional afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday). Guests TBA.

