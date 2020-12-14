Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch December 14-18

Kelli O'Hara joins the Tabernacle Choir, a virtual production of Disenchanted!, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, December 14

#Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence

The national short play competition presents the seven winning selections of ten-minute plays confronting gun violence by teen playwrights. The performances are available from Broadway on Demand December 14-20.

9 PM ET: Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir

Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Richard Thomas join the renowned choir and orchestra for the annual Christmas spectacle airing on PBS.

Tuesday, December 15

Disenchanted!

Tony nominee Celia Rose Gooding, Diana DeGarmo, Alysha Umphress, and more appear in the virtual production of the Off-Broadway musical parody of beloved animated princesses. Performances are available at Broadway on Demand December 15 and 17.

7:30 PM: Road To The North Country: Interpreting Dylan

Girl From the North Country cast members Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Colton Ryan, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and Mare Winningham unite for a panel discussion on interpreting Bob Dylan’s words and music. The live stream event, presented by the Bob Dylan Center, features video performances of Dylan's songs from the Broadway play by Conor McPherson.

Wednesday, December 16

7 PM: New York Theatre Workshop's Holiday Follies

Annaleigh Ashford, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Michael Urie, Michael Cerveris, Loose Cattle, and many more are set to appear in the virtual variety show promising festive holiday classics, dance—both nice and naughty.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn: New Works Series

The series continues with live streamed excerpts from the new musicals Garden Of Starflowers (with a book, music, and lyrics by Masi Asare), and An Incomplete List Of All The Things I’m Going To Miss When The World is No Longer (with a book, music, and lyrics by Dante Green and additional music and lyrics by Marlee Gordon and Lyell Hintz).

Thursday, December 17

6 PM: The Coast of Utopia Reunion

Original Broadway cast members Billy Crudup, Jennifer Ehle, Ethan Hawke, Brián F. O’Byrne, and Martha Plimpton, along with playwright Tom Stoppard and director Jack O’Brien, meet for a roundtable discussion via Zoom about the Lincoln Center Theater production of trilogy.

7 PM: Andrea McArdle: A Holiday Concert

Broadway's original Annie presents a weekend of holiday concerts featuring seasonal and holiday favorite tunes including, of course, "Tomorrow." The performances will live stream December 17-20 from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall in New Jersey.

8 PM: Broadway Trivia Night

Playbill Social Selects’ The ShowBiz Quiz is back again this week with prizes and surprises around each corner. Yvette Kojic hosts, with players able to interact with each other online (just like quiz nights at the pub).

Friday, December 18

8 PM: You're a Green One, Mr. Finch

Meet the Grinch's cousin in this free concert to benefit for Broadway Green Alliance, starring Elizabeth Stanley, Idina Menzel, George Salazar, the Fates of Hadestown and more.

8 PM: Stage Door Sessions: Company

In chime cast members from the gender-flipped 2020 Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical in Playbill Social Selects' next virtual stage door experience. Audience members can ask questions, interact with other fans of the show, and more.

8 PM: Sweet Is the Sound: A Holiday at Home With (Chosen) Family

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus presents its first online concert with performances from Tonewall, the a cappella band of the NYCGMC; and Youth Pride Chorus, as well as 400-member NYCGMC. The event, hosted by L Morgan Lee, is available through December 27.