Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch Christmas Week

National Theatre's Dick Whittington panto, a Christmas in New York Virtual Tour, and more online offerings over the holidays.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, December 21

7 PM ET: Dramatists Guild Foundation Benefit

The Write in the Dark streaming benefit to support theatre writers features a lineup including Michael R. Jackson, Heidi Schreck, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Stephen Sondheim, with performances from Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, and more. DGF will also present the inaugural Legacy Playwrights Initiative Award to American playwrights Ed Bullins, Constance Congdon, and Philip Kan Gotanda.

Tuesday, December 22

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' Christmas in New York

Join Broadway Up Close’s Tim Dolan on this virtual tour as he explores theatrical holiday traditions in NYC, including Rockefeller Center and Radio City. There may even be a fun camel fact or two.

Wednesday, December 23

10AM ET/3 PM GMT::Dick Whittington

A film capture of a performance of the panto will be available to watch for free December 23–27. The Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd’s adaptation of the English folktale has been updated for 2020 and is "packed with the cheekiest of jokes, the chattiest of animals, the awesomest of songs and the messiest of silliness."

The Pack Podcast: The Christmas Letter

Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, and Eva Marie Saint will star together in a special holiday episode of the online spoken word performance series benefiting The Actors Fund and Feeding America.

Thursday, December 24

8 PM: The Next Generation: A Christmas Offering

The Christmas eve special tells a story about the metamorphosis of tradition, the power of sisterhood, and the need for rest. Among those joining Sis for the production are 2020 Tony nominees Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill) and Chalia La-Tour (Slave Play).

Friday, December 25

12 PM: Save West Bank Cafe Telethon

Producers Tom and Michael D'Angora and writer Joe Iconis have teamed up to produce a Christmas Day live stream telethon to save the NYC theatre district restaurant and cabaret space. Talent scheduled to participate includ Betty Buckley, Debra Messing, Alice Ripley, Megan Hilty, Kerry Butler, Telly Leung, Leslie Kritzer, and Iconis himself.

More Streaming Options

Mosaix Holiday Jams 2020

Mosaix, a new subscription-based streaming platform focused on making original, diverse art for an increasingly diverse world, launches this week with three free holiday concerts. Tune in December 21 for Marcus Gladney, Jr, (Choir Boy); December 22 for Ashley Ware Jenkins (The Lion King); and December 23 for Black Christmas, featuring both Gladney and Jenkins, along with Khailah Johnson as the perform holiday favorites. The jam sessions begin at 7 PM ET each night and will include a Q & A, as well as an interactive song suggestion period with viewers. Watch here.