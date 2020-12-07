Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch December 7-11

Hear Audra McDonald sing out at City Center, meet Irish Rep in St. Louis, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, December 7

7 PM ET: Broadway Up Close With Stephen Schwartz

Nikki Renée Daniels and Gabrielle Stravelli perform during this spotlight on composer Stephen Schwartz. Learn about his inspiring story and hear music spanning his entire career—including songs from Pippin, Pocahontas, The Baker's Wife and his smash hit Wicked.

Tuesday, December 8

7 PM: Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular

Yiddish song, dance, comedy and celebration from across the globe come together when National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene presents a Folksbiene Chanukah Spectacular, featuring an international array of more than 50 stars from Broadway to the Yiddish stage. Expect musical segments, comedy, and some very special guest appearances and cameos.

Wednesday, December 9

7 PM: The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever

New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams, featuring a full 35-minute excerpt from the new musical The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever, book and lyrics by Drew Larimore and music and lyrics by Billy Recce. A conversation with the creators will follow the excerpt.

7:30 PM: An Evening With Audra McDonald

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald headlines New York City Center's 2020 gala. McDonald will be accompanied by music director Andy Einhorn. The event is filmed live on the venue's stage and will be available on demand for one week following the premiere.

8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour

Join Part 2 of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects’ HamilTour (Part 1 not required to follow along). In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner.

Thursday, December 10

8 PM: Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue

Spotlight on Plays concludes its fall season with Robert O'Hara's Barbecue. The virtual reading benefiting The Actors Fund will star Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms, with O'Hara directing.

8 PM: Broadway Trivia Night

Play seven virtual rounds of theatre trivia at Playbill Social Selects’ The ShowBiz Quiz with prizes and surprises around each corner. Yvette Kojic hosts, with players able to interact with each other online just like quiz nights at the pub.

Friday, December 11

7 PM: Meet Me in St. Louis

Irish Repertory Theatre will present Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen. This new digital production, written by Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore, is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. The cast includes Shereen Ahmed, Melissa Errico, Ali Ewoldt, and Max von Essen.

8 PM: Who’s Holiday!

Matthew Lombardo's Off-Broadway comedy Who's Holiday!, starring Lesli Margherita, will stream to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Filmed during the show's 2017 run at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre, this will mark its first streamed showing. The solo play tells the story of a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who—of Dr. Seuss fame—now residing in a beaten-down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit.

