Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 1-5

N'Kenge stars in a musical TV pilot, conversations with Shaina Taub and André De Shields, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, February 1

Hi, Are You Single?

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and IAMA present Ryan J. Haddad’s (Netflix's The Politician) search to find love (or at least a hookup) in his celebrated autobiographical solo show. The stream will be available through February 28.

MTC: Ritual: A spell for healing and transformation

The first offering from Manhattan Theatre Club's new, 10-minute digital works series, Snapshots, this short film by Alexis Scheer, directed by Scheer and Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen) is "a digital manifestation of magic and intention."

7:30 PM ET: Exploring King Lear by André De Shields

A live streamed conversation between Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields (Hadestown) and Red Bull Theater’s Associate Artistic Director Nathan Winkelstein about King Lear, a role De Shields has played at Classical Theatre of Harlem and The Folger. The talk is part of the company's RemarkaBULL Podversation series.

Tuesday, February 2

Signature Theatre: Simply Sondheim

The new revue of the songs from the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer features new orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and performances from Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer, Conrad Ricamora, and Emily Skinner. Available through March 26.

7:30 PM: Raise Your Voice: Artists Celebrating Black Creatives

The virtual benefit event in celebration of Black History Month features Fredi Walker Browne (Rent), Alexis Tidwell (Beautiful), Jakeim Hart (Sing Street), and more. Proceeds support Out of the Box Theatrics and Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Wednesday, February 3

7 PM: Amas Musical Theatre: Black Butterfly

A benefit reading of the musical TV pilot, Black Butterfly, stars N'Kenge (Motown), Terrence Archie, and Tamara Tunie. The musical, written by Mary McCallum and N’Kenge and created by N’Kenge, uses a mixture of pre-existing and new Broadway tunes, jazz, hip-hop, opera, blues and soul music.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn: The Lesson and Nothing To See Here

The New Work Series continues with excerpts from two new musicals: The Lesson, with music and lyrics by Avi Amon and Nolan Doran with a book by Ty Defoe; and Nothing To See Here, music by Bryan Blaskie with a book and lyrics by Laurie Hochman. The evening includes a conversation with the writers and creative teams.

Thursday, February 4

6 PM: Classic Conversations: Shaina Taub

The discussion series from Classic Stage Company continues with a conversation between Artistic Director John Doyle and Shaina Taub, composer of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at The Public Theater (and lyricist of the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada musical).

8 PM: Broadway WELLness: Embracing Change

This new series, hosted by Kate Lumpkin (founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting and founder of the NoMarking Society), guides viewers to learn the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle universal emotions and challenges.

8 PM: Christa McAuliffe's Eyes Were Blue

A reading of the new play from playwright and screenwriter Kemp Powers (Soul, One Night in Miami), presented by Center Theatre Group. The play, a meditation on race and privilege in America, tells the stories of twins—one with dark skin and the other white-passing.

Friday, February 5

8 PM: The Kitchen Plays

The production from Eden Theater Company features three new plays, all set in the heart of the home: Ginger Bug written by Jake Brasch, Passion Project written by Cassandra Paras, and For the Family written by Madison Harrison.

