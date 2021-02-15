Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 15-19

Lillias White performs Sarah Vaughan, a Hamilton-inspired virtual walking tour, The ShowBiz Quiz, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, February 15

6 PM ET: #BwayforBLM Forum

This panel discussion from Broadway Advocacy Coalition, titled "What Now, Part 1," will examine the commitments to supporting BIPOC leadership in the industry as reopenings draw closer. Amber Iman and Richard Gray moderate the panel of guests including Jeanine Tesori, Rachel Chavkin, Kate Shindle, Warren Adams from Black Theatre Coalition, Brandon Michael Nase from Broadway For Racial Justice, and Destinee Rea from BOLD.

7 PM: Michael Potts, Live at the Lortel

The stage and screen star, most recently seen on Broadway in The Prom and in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega to discuss craft and career.

Wednesday, February 17

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn Presents Little Miss Perfect / House Rules

The New Works Series continues with excerpts from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect by Write Out Loud Song Competition winner Joriah Kwame and an adaptation of Jodi Picoult’s House Rules by Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical contributors Daniel Mertzlufft and Kate Leonard.

8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience

Join Part 2 of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects’ HamilTour. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner. The session is structured so that so if you missed part 1, it's not a problem.

Thursday, February 18

7 PM: Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan

Tony Award-winner Lillias White stars in this show highlighting the music and struggles of the African American jazz artist Sarah Vaughan.

8 PM: Broadway WELLness

This new series, hosted by Kate Lumpkin (founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting and founder of the NoMarking Society), guides viewers to learn the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle universal emotions and challenges. This week's topic is "Handling Stress" with special guest Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

Friday, February 19

7 PM: BFRJ Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 3 features performances from Aaron Harrington, Jhardon Dishon Milton, and Kayla Davion.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into the most feverous fun online. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner.





More Streaming Options