Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 15-19

Monday, February 15
6 PM ET: #BwayforBLM Forum
This panel discussion from Broadway Advocacy Coalition, titled "What Now, Part 1," will examine the commitments to supporting BIPOC leadership in the industry as reopenings draw closer. Amber Iman and Richard Gray moderate the panel of guests including Jeanine Tesori, Rachel Chavkin, Kate Shindle, Warren Adams from Black Theatre Coalition, Brandon Michael Nase from Broadway For Racial Justice, and Destinee Rea from BOLD.
7 PM: Michael Potts, Live at the Lortel
The stage and screen star, most recently seen on Broadway in The Prom and in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega to discuss craft and career.
Wednesday, February 17
7 PM: New York Theatre Barn Presents Little Miss Perfect / House Rules
The New Works Series continues with excerpts from the new musicals Little Miss Perfect by Write Out Loud Song Competition winner Joriah Kwame and an adaptation of Jodi Picoult’s House Rules by Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical contributors Daniel Mertzlufft and Kate Leonard.
8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience
Join Part 2 of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects’ HamilTour. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner. The session is structured so that so if you missed part 1, it's not a problem.
Thursday, February 18
7 PM: Divine Sass: A Tribute to the Music, Life, and Legacy of Sarah Vaughan
Tony Award-winner Lillias White stars in this show highlighting the music and struggles of the African American jazz artist Sarah Vaughan.
8 PM: Broadway WELLness
This new series, hosted by Kate Lumpkin (founder and lead casting director at Kate Lumpkin Casting and founder of the NoMarking Society), guides viewers to learn the secrets of how Broadway artists and creatives handle universal emotions and challenges. This week's topic is "Handling Stress" with special guest Jessica Vosk (Wicked).
Friday, February 19
7 PM: BFRJ Revival
This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 3 features performances from Aaron Harrington, Jhardon Dishon Milton, and Kayla Davion.
8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz
Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into the most feverous fun online. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner.
More Streaming Options
- Snapshots: A Musical Scrapbook, an original musical which incorporates over two dozen of Stephen Schwartz's songs, including numbers from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, The Baker’s Wife, Rags, Working, Children of Eden, and Enchanted is available to stream from February 13 - 28 from A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut.
- The International Committee of The League of Professional Theatre Women will present a week-long virtual presentation of the 2020–2021 Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award Program, co-presented with the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center via Howlround, February 15–22 on the LPTW’s YouTube Channel.
- Two-time Olivier winner Janie Dee plays Rosemary Hodge in a new digital production of Terence Rattigan's solo show All On Her Own, directed by Alastair Knights. Available from Stream.Theatre February 16–21. Check schedule for specific streaming times.
- An encore presentation of the Primary Stages production of Charlayne Woodard's auto-biographical play The Night Watcher is available for streaming on demand February 17–28.