Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 22-26

Tootsie favorites reunite for a new reading, André De Shields stars as Frederick Douglass, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, February 22

7 PM: Lynn Nottage, Live at the Lortel

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined) joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega in this conversation about craft and career.

7 PM: Rodney Hicks' Ms. Pearl's Cabaret

CreateTheater’s Monday Night Reading Series continues with a reading of the play written by Broadway veteran Rodney Hicks (Come From Away, The Scottsboro Boys) based on his own coming of age told through the eyes of a Black Drag Kween named Ms. Pearl. It features Jennifer Fouche, T. Oliver Reid, and J. Cameron Barnett as Ms. Pearl, under the direction of DeMone Seraphin.

7:30 PM: The Belle's Stratagem Starring Lilli Cooper and Santino Fontana

The Tootsie stars reunite for Red Bull Theater's benefit reading of the 1780 comedy of manners by Hanna Cowley, under the direction of Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

Wednesday, February 24

6:30 PM: MasterVoices' Myths and Hymns

The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020–2021 season is a virtual rollout of Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle Myths and Hymns in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Work, the second of four chapters, premieres featuring Shoshana Bean, Daniel Breaker, and John Lithgow.

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' Broadway Bar Crawl

Join host Tim Dolan for this virtual exploration of the quirky, fascinating histories of some of Broadway’s most famous eateries, from gentleman-only theatre restaurants of the 1880s to the Lobster Palaces of the early 1900s to our beloved locations of today.

8 PM: Hadestown Cast Reunion

Hang out with the cast of the Tony-winning musical for an evening of unscripted stories and gossip in this live stream reunion show featuring writer Anaïs Mitchell, director Rachel Chavkin, and cast members Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page.

Thursday, February 25

6:30 PM: MCC's LiveLab The Things Are Against Us

The one-act digital reading series continues with Susan Soon He Stanton's play, set in a mysterious house with a mind of its own, starring Juan Castano, Emily Davis, Susannah Flood, Babak Tafti, and Danny Wolohan.

7 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The Business of Broadway: Producing 101

Business of Broadway founders, producers Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, Rachel Sussman, and Dana M. Lerner, lead this class examining how a show is produced and the underlying business model that fuels that process.

7 PM: Broadway Smashes COVID

Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Laura Benanti, Orfeh, Alisan Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, John Lloyd Young, Adam Pascal, and Barrett Foa perform in this online benefit supporting Health Care Without Walls, providing medical care to homeless women and children in Greater Boston.





Friday, February 26

7 PM: BFRJ Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 3 features performances from Deon'te Goodman, Arnold Harper, and Mariah Lyttle.

7 PM: Play-PerView's The Typists

Stage and screen actors Annette O'Toole (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur) and Michael McKean (The Little Foxes) will star in a reading of the 1963 Murray Schisgal one-act. A talk-back with the cast and director Austin Pendleton follows. Proceeds from the reading benefit Williamstown Theatre Festival.

8 PM: Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory Starring André De Shields

The Hadestown Tony winner stars in his self-crafted solo show exploring the life and achievements of the great emancipator Frederick Douglass as part of Flushing Town Hall's Black History Trilogy series.





