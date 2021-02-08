Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 8-12

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Monday, February 8
7 PM ET: Marti Cummings on Live at the Lortel
NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure Marti Cummings joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega for a conversation on their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help make theatre and the world more equitable.
8 PM: Haley at Therapy
Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Denée Benton (The Great Comet) star in a virtual concert of the new musical featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Josh Canfield. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
8 PM: Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala
The annual gala celebrating regional theatre will feature mixed-media performances from regional and Broadway stars across the country including Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose, Shaina Taub, and Taylor Iman Jones. The evening is hosted by Carly Hughes.
Wednesday, February 10
8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience
Join Part 1 of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects’ HamilTour. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner. Then, come back for Part 2 on February 17 for a deeper exploration.
Thursday, February 11
6:30 PM: MCC LiveLab's On Love
MCC Theater's LiveLab series continues with a reading of Mfoniso Udofia's On Love, a series of seven short vignettes, poems, and songs, followed by a 15-minute talkback. The play is directed by Awoye Timpo with a cast including Tẹmídayọ Amay, Keith David, Antwayn Hopper, Chiké Johnson, Patrice Johnson, Zonya Love, and Anastacia McCleskey.
7 PM: Delejos (from afar)
Julie Piñero's digital solo show asks "Do we lose something simply because we’re far from it?" as the playwright takes a journey through her late partner's work-in-progress design for a VR video game he called Delejos.
8 PM: ABC Daytime Back on Broadway
Stars from the ABC Daytime dramas All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will reunite for a one-night-only streaming concert, with performances from Susan Lucci, Anthony Geary, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Cameron Mathison, and more. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Friday, February 12
7 PM: BJRF Revival
This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 2 features performances from Ines Nessara, Nasia Thomas, and L Morgan Lee.
8 PM: Broadway Murder Mysteries
Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can be a character in the murder mystery and act on stage, or be a detective and remain off screen while watching the comedy at play.
9 PM: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine
Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas for an intimate evening of romantic classics and beloved Jersey Boys favorites.
More Streaming Options
- Theater Mu presents Today Is My Birthday, a comedy about loneliness in the age of connection, written by Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Lily Tung Crystal. Told through a playful combination of phone calls, voicemails, and live radio spots, Stanton’s quirky show illustrates life with a thousand friends on Facebook, but no one to talk to on a Saturday night. Live performances stream February 5–14, with on demand options available February 15–21.
- Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman's two-hander Borders chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon. The production will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand.