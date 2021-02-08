Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch February 8-12

A concert from daytime drama stars with Susan Lucci and Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Hamilton-inspired virtual walking tour, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, February 8

7 PM ET: Marti Cummings on Live at the Lortel

NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure Marti Cummings joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega for a conversation on their craft, as well as their professional and personal projects that help make theatre and the world more equitable.

8 PM: Haley at Therapy

Tony nominees Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) and Denée Benton (The Great Comet) star in a virtual concert of the new musical featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Josh Canfield. Proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

8 PM: Theatre Forward 2021 Virtual Gala

The annual gala celebrating regional theatre will feature mixed-media performances from regional and Broadway stars across the country including Jason Robert Brown, Kate Baldwin, George Salazar, Anika Noni Rose, Shaina Taub, and Taylor Iman Jones. The evening is hosted by Carly Hughes.

Wednesday, February 10

8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour Experience

Join Part 1 of Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects’ HamilTour. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner. Then, come back for Part 2 on February 17 for a deeper exploration.

Thursday, February 11

6:30 PM: MCC LiveLab's On Love

MCC Theater's LiveLab series continues with a reading of Mfoniso Udofia's On Love, a series of seven short vignettes, poems, and songs, followed by a 15-minute talkback. The play is directed by Awoye Timpo with a cast including Tẹmídayọ Amay, Keith David, Antwayn Hopper, Chiké Johnson, Patrice Johnson, Zonya Love, and Anastacia McCleskey.

7 PM: Delejos (from afar)

Julie Piñero's digital solo show asks "Do we lose something simply because we’re far from it?" as the playwright takes a journey through her late partner's work-in-progress design for a VR video game he called Delejos.

8 PM: ABC Daytime Back on Broadway

Stars from the ABC Daytime dramas All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital will reunite for a one-night-only streaming concert, with performances from Susan Lucci, Anthony Geary, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Cameron Mathison, and more. The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Friday, February 12

7 PM: BJRF Revival

This weekly concert series from Broadway for Racial Justice is presented every Friday throughout February. Revival Set 2 features performances from Ines Nessara, Nasia Thomas, and L Morgan Lee.

8 PM: Broadway Murder Mysteries

Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Betsy Struxness (Hamilton, Matilda) on a virtual night of murder mystery fun where you can be a character in the murder mystery and act on stage, or be a detective and remain off screen while watching the comedy at play.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Valentine

Tony and Grammy winner John Lloyd Young returns to The Space in Las Vegas for an intimate evening of romantic classics and beloved Jersey Boys favorites.

More Streaming Options