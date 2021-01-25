Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch January 25-29

A Mexican horror opera, The Showbiz Quiz, several benefit readings, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, January 25

7:30 PM ET: Red Bull Theater: The Woman Hater

A benefit reading of Frances Burney’s 18th century feminist satire, directed by Everett Quinton, featuring Bill Army, Arnie Burton, Veanne Cox, Rebecca S'Manga Frank, Cherie Corinne Rice, Matthew Saldivar, Jenne Vath, and Nick Westrate.

Tuesday, January 26

Crips Without Constraints Part 2

Five brand new short plays, celebrating the best talent and creativity of Deaf and disabled artists from across the U.K. with a cast that includes Harriet Walter, Sharon D. Clarke, Mandy Colleran, Naomi Wirthner, and Julie Graham. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

8 PM: At This Theatre: From Matzoh To Mean Girls

Join guide Tim Dolan of Broadway Up Close for this virtual journey of the these northern blocks of the theatre district, from the tables of the vanished Cafe Edison to the ruins of the Mark Hellinger.

8 PM: Broadway Cares: Three Hotels

Two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei star in a free streamed reading of Jon Robin Baitz two-hander to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Produced by Tectonic Theater Project and directed by two-time Tony nominee Moisés Kaufman.

Wednesday, January 27

8 PM: 18 Voices: A Liberation Day Reading of Young Writers’ Diaries From The Holocaust

Presented by The Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, the virtual event will be narrated by Tony winner Liev Schreiber and feature actors and public figures reading diary excerpts, including Skylar Astin, Andréa Burns, and Mandy Gonzalez.

Thursday, January 28

8 PM: MCC Theatre: Beirut

MCC Theater re-airs the April virtual reading benefit of the Alan Bowne play that launched MCC Theater’s 1987 one-act festival. The reading stars Marisa Tomei, Oscar Isaac, and Patrick Breen.

8 PM: Stage Door Sessions: Ratatouille The TikTok Musical

Meet some of the artists who helped the (fake) musical turn into a (real) viral sensation. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about the show in this virtual hangout from Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette.

8:30 PM: Educational Theatre Foundation's Theatre Alive! Gala

The virtual gala, supporting their efforts to increase access to theatre education in schools nationwide features appearances and performances from an all-star roster that includes Jennifer Hudson, Audra McDonald, Amber Riley, Tina Fey, Wayne Brady, and more. The event streams live on Playbill.com.

Friday, January 29

8 PM: Playbill Social Selects' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into online fun. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner.

8 PM: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale

A modern Mexican opera with music by Guillermo Mendez M. and lyrics by Mendez and Guadalupe Sandoval, in a new English translation by Javier Vilalta, will stream on Playbill.com to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performance stars Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jelani Remy, Javier Muñoz, Julia Murney, Shereen Pimentel, among others, and is produced and directed by Roberto Araujo.

More Streaming Options