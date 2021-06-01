Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 1-4

A new Raja Feather Kelly work, Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders, Victoria Clark in concert, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.





Wednesday, June 2

8 PM: One Night With Luba Mason

The Broadway alum and current Girl From the North Country cast member streams her concert live from Brooklyn's Soapbox Gallery, featuring Sean Harkness on guitar and Samuel Torres on percussion.

8 PM: Bulrusher

An encore stream of Eisa Davis's Bulrusher, starring André Holland and Kara Young, as part of Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate partnership with McCarter Theatre Center. The reading will be followed by a talkback with Davis, Vogel, and Valerie Curtis-Newton, artistic director for The Hansberry Project.

Thursday, June 3

8 PM: Ohio State Murders

Tony winner Audra McDonald, Warner Miller (A Soldier's Play), Lizan Mitchell (Electra), and Ben Rappaport (Picnic) star in this Adrienne Kennedy play about racism in academia. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production for Spotlight on Plays, benefiting The Actors Fund.

9 PM: Juliet and Romeo

UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance, Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration and Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank collaborate to present this musical comedy retelling of Shakespeare's tragedy, co-written by Paul Gordon (a Tony Award nominee for Jane Eyre) and Curtis Moore (an Emmy Award nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

Friday, June 4

7 PM: the feath3r theory’s The KILL ONE Race

Playwrights Horizons presents Raja Feather Kelly's performance-based work based on the 1963 dystopian novel about a morbid reality competition show.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella, Sister Act) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

More Streaming Options