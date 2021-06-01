Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 1-4

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Wednesday, June 2
8 PM: One Night With Luba Mason
The Broadway alum and current Girl From the North Country cast member streams her concert live from Brooklyn's Soapbox Gallery, featuring Sean Harkness on guitar and Samuel Torres on percussion.
8 PM: Bulrusher
An encore stream of Eisa Davis's Bulrusher, starring André Holland and Kara Young, as part of Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate partnership with McCarter Theatre Center. The reading will be followed by a talkback with Davis, Vogel, and Valerie Curtis-Newton, artistic director for The Hansberry Project.
Thursday, June 3
8 PM: Ohio State Murders
Tony winner Audra McDonald, Warner Miller (A Soldier's Play), Lizan Mitchell (Electra), and Ben Rappaport (Picnic) star in this Adrienne Kennedy play about racism in academia. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production for Spotlight on Plays, benefiting The Actors Fund.
9 PM: Juliet and Romeo
UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance, Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance and Arts Administration and Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank collaborate to present this musical comedy retelling of Shakespeare's tragedy, co-written by Paul Gordon (a Tony Award nominee for Jane Eyre) and Curtis Moore (an Emmy Award nominee for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).
Friday, June 4
7 PM: the feath3r theory’s The KILL ONE Race
Playwrights Horizons presents Raja Feather Kelly's performance-based work based on the 1963 dystopian novel about a morbid reality competition show.
8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs
Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Cinderella, Sister Act) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.
More Streaming Options
- University of Kansas presents Changemakers, a collection of 20 original, two-minute plays and musicals inspired by community leaders, activists, and front-line workers, created in collaboration with commissioned playwrights including Tony-nominated librettist Bill Russell and Broadway actor and playwright Rodney Hicks. After premiering this spring, the streaming version is now available on YouTube.