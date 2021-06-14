Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 14-18

Filmed productions of It's Only a Play from George Street Playhouse and Ohio State Murders from Goodman Theatre, and more online offerings this week.

Monday, June 14

7:30 PM ET: Volpone, or the Fox

Tony winner André De Shields takes on title role in Red Bull Theater's benefit reading of the Ben Jonson classic about greed. Hamish Linklater and Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen and Mary Testa also star, under the direction of Jesse Berger.

Home?

Noma Dumezweni curates The Old Vic's One Voice solo performance series, consisting of three commissioned monologues created in collaboration with refugee artists to mark Refugee Week 2021, streaming for free on the Old Vic's YouTube channel.

Tuesday, June 15

It's Only a Play

New Jersey's George Street Playhouse concludes its virtual season with a filmed stage production of the Terrence McNally comedy starring Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie), Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You), Christine Toy Johnson, Triney Sandoval, Zach Shaffer, and Greg Cuellar, streaming through July 4.

Thursday, June 17

7 PM: Oral

Writers Alexandra Dean Grossi and Adrienne Marquand present a virtual table reading of the pilot episode of one-hour dramedy, about Izzy, a "not deaf enough" millennial. Juliet Perrell leads the cast including Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Arturo Luís Soria (The Inheritance), Adam Jepsen (Frozen), Emmy nominee Abbi Jacobson (Broad City), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Emmy nominee Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Joshua Castille (Spring Awakening), and more.

8:30 PM: Ohio State Murders

Chicago's Goodman Theatre presents a live broadcast of its production of Adrienne Kennedy's play about racism in academia, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene. The production runs at specific times June 17-20.

