Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 21-25

Benefits for New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Playwrights Horizons, Elevator Repair Service, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, June 21

Open

All for One Theatre presents an archival film capture of Crystal Skillman's solo play starring Megan Hill at The Tank. The work follows The Magician (Hill) as she presents myriad tricks to save the life of her partner, Jenny—an act that may be the last hope against a world filled with intolerance and hate. The production streams on demand through June 27.

7 PM ET: CO/LAB’s 10th Birthday Party

A virtual benefit hosted by award-winning journalist Liz Plank and The Book of Mormon actor and activist Dimitri Moise for the theatre company providing individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theatre arts.

Tuesday, June 22

7 PM: LaMama Love Cabaret

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour, this special event celebrates intersectional queerness at a moment of historical change. This fundraiser brings together New York’s most illustrious queer artists with performers from abroad to envision a new future: a future that is full of love. The lineup includes Jasmine Rice LaBeija, Justin Vivian Bond, The Illustrious Pearl, and more from the international queer community.

Wednesday, June 23

7 PM: The Tonight Zoom with Jordan Klepper A Celebration of Live Theatre (remotely) (and partially pre-taped)

The virtual benefit for Elevator Repair Service, hosted by comedian Jordan Klepper, will feature appearances by Fred Armisen, Maura Tierney, Thomas Sadoski, Arian Moayed, Annie McNamara, April Matthis, Vin Knight, Young Jean Lee, Joel Perez, and special musical guest Yo La Tengo.

8 PM: I’m Still Here NYPL Benefit Gala

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Billy Rose Theatre Division’s 90th Anniversary Gala honoring Harold Prince and George C. Wolfe will feature archival content of several Broadway productions preserved in the archive, along with appearances from Jason Robert Brown, Savion Glover, Priscilla Lopez, Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Harvey Fierstein, Bernadette Peters, Phylicia Rashad, and many more.

8 PM: Playwrights Horizons Plans 50th Anniversary Virtual Gala

The virtual benefit gala will feature performances from some of Playwrights Horizons' recent works, including If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka, A Strange Loop, Mrs. Sharp, and Prime, by artists Carla R. Stewart, Mykal Kilgore, Ali Stroker, and Heather Christian.

Thursday, June 24

7 PM: Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation: On Directing

Lincoln Center Theater's LCT Spotlight Series continues with the third episode of Lileana Blain-Cruz in Conversation. Raja Feather Kelly, Seret Scott and Tyler Thomas join Blain-Cruz to discuss their work and their hopes for the future of the theater in a post-pandemic world.

Friday, June 25

7 PM: The Oresteia

Theatre for a New Audience presents the New York premiere of Ellen McLaughlin’s adaptation and translation of Aeschylus’ trilogy (Agamemnon, The Libation Bearers, and The Eumenides), featuring music composed by Kamala Sankaram, featuring Kathleen Chalfant, Obi Abili, Kelley Curran, Rad Pereira, and more.

More Streaming Options