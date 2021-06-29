Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 28-July 2

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes on The Moth, The Wolves at Actors Theatre of Louisville, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, June 28

7 PM ET: Space Dogs

MCC Theater presents highlights from Space Dogs, a new musical by Van Hughes and Nick Blaemire, as part of its Songlab series. The musical tells the story of Laika and the Chief Designer, a stray dog and the top-secret Russian scientist who sent her to space during the Cold War.

Tuesday, June 29

6 PM: Broadway Advocacy Coalition Forum

BAC presents What Now Part II: From Ally to Action, an open dialogue to explore how white industry leaders can actively make space for BIPOC theatre workers.

7 PM: BPN Town Hall Presents The Prom Reunion

In a special live podcast episode, Alan Seales will be hosting cast & creatives of the original cast of The Prom on Broadway including Caitlin Kinnunen, Izzy McCalla, Josh Lamon, and Dori Berinstein to celebrate Pride Month.

7:30 PM: The Wolves

Actors Theatre of Louisville and casting director/producer Charlie Hano present a reading of the Sarah DeLappe play about a teen soccer team, with an all trans/gender-nonconforming cast, to benefit the ACLU of Kentucky.

Wednesday, June 30

7 PM: Broadway Inspirational Voices' Little Island Concert

Broadway's gospel choir streams its sold-out Broadway Our Way Live: On an Island in the River Juneteenth concert filmed at Little Island featuring BIV, along with guests Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, Ayodele Casel (artist-in-residence at Little Island), Tony winner Phylicia Rashad, Sugarland’s Jennifer Nettles, Tony nominee Norm Lewis, and Broadway dancer Garen Scribner.

8 PM: Stars in the House

The daily live streamed concert series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley celebrates raising $1 million for The Actors Fund with its first in-person event live at Asylum NYC, with special guests including Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Kristin Chenoweth, Colin Donnell, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, and more.

7:30 PM: The Moth Mainstage with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes

Global storytelling nonprofit The Moth, in collaboration with the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), present a special mainstage show from the historic United Palace in Washington Heights featuring five storytellers including In the Heights creators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes.

Thursday, July 1

7:30 PM: Philip Glass’ Satyagraha

The Met Opera Nightly Streams presents the 2011 production of the 1979 work by Philip Glass, sung in Sanskrit from texts drawn from the Bhagavad Gita, starring Rachelle Durkin, Richard Croft, Kim Josephson, and Alfred Walker, conducted by Dante Anzolini. The stream is part of the Metropolitan Opera's ongoing streaming series, with this week's lineup highlighting American composers ahead of July 4.

Friday, July 2

First Date

Tyson Brown, Shelby Duclos, and Jesse Janzen star in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival action-comedy written and directed by Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp about a teen couple's first date hijacked by criminals, cops, and a cat lady.

