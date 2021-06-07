Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch June 7-11

Santino Fontana in a noir radio play, MTC and Roundabout galas, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, June 7

7 PM ET: Experiments 21: Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchett

Drew Droege, Tom Lenk, Tom Detrinis, Justin Sayre, and Ryan Garcia star in the La MaMa Experiments Play Reading Series presentation of the new work by Justin Elizabeth Sayre about another 19th century woman who may or may not have hacked her parents to death.

7 PM: League of Professional Theatre Women’s Theatre Women Awards

Stage, film, and television actor and stage director Estelle Parsons will be honored at the LPTW gala along with six other remarkable women theatre artists: Stephanie Berry, Meghan Finn, Cookie Jordan, Sheilah Rae, Taylor Reynolds, and Mei Ann Teo.

8 PM: Roundabout Theatre Company Gala

Tony winner Jane Krakowski headlines the Curtain Up, Light the Lights! gala live from Central Park, also featuring Tituss Burgess and the New York Pops. Other stage and screen favorites scheduled to appear are Rachel Brosnahan, Whoopi Goldberg, Blair Underwood, Emma Stone, and Vanessa Williams.

Tuesday, June 8

6 PM: Vineyard Theatre's The Tasting Room Conversation Series

Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Vineyard Artist in Residence) and Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will discuss creating shows that changed the way LGBTQIA+ stories were represented on stage.

8 PM: The Untold Stories of Broadway Live!

Join author Jennifer Ashley Tepper on a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the Jacobs Theatre, including stories of the "longest running poker game on Broadway" with the original cast of Grease and Julie Andrews' Broadway debut.

Wednesday, June 9

8 PM: New York Theatre Barn's New Work Series

The bi-weekly series continues with excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team, featuring Perpetual Sunshine & the Ghost Girls by Sara Cooper and Lynne Shankel and Bastard Jones by Marc Acito and Amy Engelhardt.

Thursday, June 10

7 PM: NYC❤MTC: A Virtual Gala for Manhattan Theatre Club

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are among the celebrities set to appear at MTC's virtual gala celebrating the theatre company and the return to live performance.

7 PM: LCT's Marys Seacole

A film capture of the 2019 LCT production of the Jackie Sibblies Drury drama, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will stream through July 4 on Broadway On Demand.

7 PM: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Keen Company recreates an episode of the classic noir radio drama, starring Tony winner Santino Fontana as gumshoe Johnny Dollar, along with George Abud, Ali Ewoldt, and live foley effects.

Friday, June 11

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Meghan Picerno and John Riddle, the romantic leads from Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera, join Ted Sperling to explore the humor and romance in the classic musicals of the Golden Age, including selections by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, and of course Andrew Lloyd Webber.

