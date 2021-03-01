Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 1-5

NYTW's Rent Celebration, an '80s mall murder mystery, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, March 1

7 PM ET: Robyn Hurder, Live at the Lortel

The Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee joins host Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle, John-Andrew Morrison, and Daphne Rubin-Vega in this conversation about craft and career.

Tuesday, March 2

7:30 PM: The Circle of Becoming with Idina Menzel

Tony-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler), Tony-winning actor Idina Menzel, and Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter share behind-the-scenes music and stories about the development of The Circle of Becoming, the new musical fairy tale directed by Diane Paulus from American Repertory Theater.

8 PM: Rent 25th Anniversary Celebration

Original cast members—including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia—reunite for New York Theatre Workshop's virtual gala, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the late Jonathan Larson's Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical. Also expect performances from Ben Platt, Ali Stroker, Eva Noblezada, and more.

Wednesday, March 3

8 PM: Irish Rep's The Weir

Part of Irish Repertory Theatre's Theatre @ Home Winter Festival, the digital production of the Conor McPherson haunting drama stars Dan Butler, Sean Gormley, John Keating, Amanda Quaid, and Tim Ruddy.

Thursday, March 4

6 PM: Classic Conversations with Sarah Ruhl

The Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright of The Clean House and In the Next Room joins Classic Stage Company Artistic Director John Doyle for a one-on-one conversation in this weekly online discussion series.

7 PM: New Normal Rep's Jericho

Emmy winner Jill Eikenberry stars in the Jack Canfora family drama set at a Thanksgiving dinner. Oscar nominee Marsha Mason directs the play for the new streaming theatre company.

8 PM: Playbill Experiences' '80s Mall Murder Madness

Join host Brandon Hicks, with a special virtual appearance from Broadway’s Marty Thomas, on a virtual night of murder mystery fun (this time set in 1985 in the Wiley Waterside Galleria Mall in Malibu) where you can either be a character in the murder mystery and act "on stage,” or be a detective and remain off-screen while watching and helping solve the crime.

Friday, March 5

8 PM: SuperYou

Playbill hosts a virtual red carpet and after party for this filmed version of the summer drive-in production of the new rock musical starring Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful), LaVon FIsher WIlson (Chicago), Molly Tynes (Pippin), Brie Cassil (The Marvelous Wonderettes), and writer-composer Lourds Lane.





More Streaming Options