Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 15-19

The Bridges of Madison County reunion, Taylor Iman Jones in Anjou, a virtual bar crawl, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week.



Monday, March 15

8 PM ET: The Bridges of Madison County Cast Reunion

The talk show The Jesse Walker Show reunites the cast and creative team of the 2014 Broadway musical, including Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Hunter Foster, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Derek Klena, plus Tony-winning composer-lyricist Jason Robert Brown, Tony-winning book writer Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden), and Tony-winning director Barlett Sher (South Pacific). Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

Tuesday, March 16

8PM: Playbill Experiences' The Untold Stories of Broadway

Join author Jennifer Ashely Tepper on this behind the scenes virtual exploration of The Fallen Five, the five lost Broadway theaters that were destroyed in 1982—the Morosco, Bijou, old Helen Hayes, Gaiety, and Astor Theatres.

Wednesday, March 17

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn Presents Anjou and For Tonight

The New Work Series continues with excerpts from two new musicals: Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, lyrics by Guillermo Mendez M. and Guadalupe Sandoval and music by Guillermo Mendez M. and an English translation by Javier Vilalta; and For Tonight, with a book by Whitney Rhodes, Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams and score by Salcido and Williams. The evening includes a conversation with the writers and creative teams, plus performances by Nathan Cockfroft, Kevin Curits, Gabriel Hyman, Taylor Iman Jones, Michael Perrie Jr., and Jelani Remy (for Anjou) and Joey Cornish, Sam Ebenezer, Simon Gordon, Michelle Beth Herman, Luke McCall, Jordan Allan Mills, and Adam Tabellija (For Tonight).

8 PM: Playbill Experiences' Broadway Bar Crawl

Join host Tim Dolan for this virtual exploration of the quirky, fascinating histories of some of Broadway’s most famous eateries, from gentleman-only theatre restaurants of the 1880s to the Lobster Palaces of the early 1900s to our beloved locations of today..

Thursday, March 18

7 PM: Playbill Experiences' The Business of Broadway: Producing 101

Business of Broadway founders, producers Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, Rachel Sussman, and Dana M. Lerner, lead this class examining how a show is produced and the underlying business model that fuels that process.

8 PM: Gutenberg! The Musical!

A newly filmed presentation of the 2006 Off-Broadway musical by Scott Brown and Anthony King will stream as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The production stars Bobby Conte Thornton (Company) and Alex Prakken as Bud and Doug, as they attempt to secure producers for their new musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg.

Friday, March 19

6 PM: Matthew Bourne's Cinderella

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's twist on the ballet classic Cinderella.

7:30 PM: Glass Town

The Tank presents this staged concept album of the rock requiem about the Brontë sisters, written by Miriam Pultro and directed by Daniella Caggiano.





