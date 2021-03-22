Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 22-26

Dear Evan Hansen and Contact reunions, a celebrity reading of The Thanksgiving Play, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, March 22

7 PM ET: Love 'N Courage Virtual Gala

Theater for the New City hosts a benefit to support its emerging playwrights program. The event will feature a roster of downtown favorites and TNC alums including Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins, Tony-nominated playwright and performer Charles Busch, composer David Amram, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, and TNC Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Vinie Burrows.

Tuesday, March 23

8PM: Be An #ArtsHero Town Hall

Performer and teaching artist Fredi Walker-Browne (Rent) leads a town hall discussion with educators Dr. Jennifer Katona, Dr. Dennie Palmer Wolf and Michael J. Bobbitt about the impact of COVID-19 on schools, learning, and arts education programming.

Wednesday, March 24

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn’s Women in Theatre Roundtable

Moderated by Christine Toy Johnson, A Seat at the Table will feature Tony nominee Melissa Errico, Avenue Q alum Ann Harada, Frozen’s Ashley Blanchet, A Strange Loop alum L Morgan Lee, actor and disability consultant Alie B. Gorrie, producer Eva Price, director-choreographer Maria Torres, and director Sammi Cannold in this panel discussion on women in theatre.

8 PM: The Broadway Cast Reunion Series Presents Dear Evan Hansen

Visit “backstage” with the cast in this evening of unscripted stories and gossip featuring Jordan Fisher (Evan Hansen on Broadway), Jessica Phillips (Heidi Hansen on Broadway), Christiane Noll (Cynthia Murphy on Broadway), Gabrielle Carrubba (Zoe Murphy on Broadway), Phoebe Koyabe (Alana Beck on Broadway), Ciara Alyse Harris (Alana Beck on tour), Stephen Christopher Anthony (Evan Hansen on tour), and Noah Kieserman (Connor Murphy on tour).

Thursday, March 25

7 PM: Looking Back at Contact

LCT's Spotlight Series continues with a reunion of the Tony Award winning dance show featuring director-choreographer Susan Stroman, writer John Weidman, and original stars Tomé Cousin, Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates, and Karen Ziemba.

7 PM: The Night of the Iguana

An encore of La Femme Theatre Productions' filmed presentation of the Tennessee Williams’ play in honor of the playwright's 110th birthday, benefiting The Actors Fund. The play is directed by Emily Mann and features Tony nominee Phylicia Rashad, Dylan McDermott, Roberta Maxwell, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty and Keith Randolph Smith.

8 PM: The Thanksgiving Play

Spotlight on Plays' series of readings benefiting The Actors Fund returns with Larissa FastHorse’s satire, directed by Leigh Silverman. The cast features Tony nominees Heidi Schreck and Bobby Cannavale, along with Keanu Reeves and Alia Shawkat.

Friday, March 26

6 PM: Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's reimagining of the Shakespeare classic set in the not-too-distant future at The Verona Institute for "difficult" young people.





More Streaming Options