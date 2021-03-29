Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 29-April 2

Broadway Backwards, a virtual revival of Amour, theatre tours and ghost stories, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, March 29

7 PM ET: Maestra Music's Amplify 2021 Concert

Brooks Ashmanskas and Andréa Burns will host the inaugural Maestra Music gala concert which will include performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Shoshana Bean.

Tuesday, March 30

8PM: Broadway Backwards

The annual concert, presented by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, features gender-reversed and star-studded twists on classic and modern favorites, will feature performances and appearances by Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jenn Colella, Stephanie J. Block, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Henry, and more.

8 PM: The Untold Stories of Broadway Live!

Author Jennifer Ashley Tepper leads this virtual adventure through the history of Broadway's St. James Theatre, from landmark musicals like Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, and The Producers to ghost stories and hilarious backstage legends.

Wednesday, March 31

8 PM: At This Theatre Ghostlight Tour

Host Tim Dolan leads a virtual journey through Broadway’s haunted past. Set against the backdrop of the Ghostlight superstition, Tim will share stories of spirits that still lurk in the shadows backstage.

Thursday, April 1

6 PM: Classic Conversations with John Kander

The discussion series from Classic Stage Company continues with a conversation between Artistic Director John Doyle and John Kander, Tony-winning composer of several Broadway hits including Cabaret and Chicago.

Friday, April 2

8 PM: Amour

Drew Gehling (Waitress), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), Rachel York, Derrick Baskin, Adam Pascal, Kara Lindsay, and more star in the virtual revival of the 2002 Broadway musical by Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams. Plus, tune into Playbill for a special pre-show red carpet event.

8 PM: Bringing You Broadway Concert

A live streamed benefit concert for Bringing You Broadway, a new arts performance non-profit for children with developmental disabilities, will feature performances from Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), and Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages).





More Streaming Options