Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 29-April 2

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.
Monday, March 29
7 PM ET: Maestra Music's Amplify 2021 Concert
Brooks Ashmanskas and Andréa Burns will host the inaugural Maestra Music gala concert which will include performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, and Shoshana Bean.
Tuesday, March 30
8PM: Broadway Backwards
The annual concert, presented by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, features gender-reversed and star-studded twists on classic and modern favorites, will feature performances and appearances by Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jenn Colella, Stephanie J. Block, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Henry, and more.
8 PM: The Untold Stories of Broadway Live!
Author Jennifer Ashley Tepper leads this virtual adventure through the history of Broadway's St. James Theatre, from landmark musicals like Oklahoma!, Hello, Dolly!, and The Producers to ghost stories and hilarious backstage legends.
Wednesday, March 31
8 PM: At This Theatre Ghostlight Tour
Host Tim Dolan leads a virtual journey through Broadway’s haunted past. Set against the backdrop of the Ghostlight superstition, Tim will share stories of spirits that still lurk in the shadows backstage.
Thursday, April 1
6 PM: Classic Conversations with John Kander
The discussion series from Classic Stage Company continues with a conversation between Artistic Director John Doyle and John Kander, Tony-winning composer of several Broadway hits including Cabaret and Chicago.
Friday, April 2
8 PM: Amour
Drew Gehling (Waitress), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale), Rachel York, Derrick Baskin, Adam Pascal, Kara Lindsay, and more star in the virtual revival of the 2002 Broadway musical by Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams. Plus, tune into Playbill for a special pre-show red carpet event.
8 PM: Bringing You Broadway Concert
A live streamed benefit concert for Bringing You Broadway, a new arts performance non-profit for children with developmental disabilities, will feature performances from Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), and Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages).
More Streaming Options
- Oregon Shakespeare Festival's streams the 2018 filmed production of Mary Kathryn Nagle's play Manahatta, set during both the Dutch fur trade of the 1600's in old New Amsterdam and the Wall Street stock trade of today's Manhattan, streaming March 29–April 24.
- La MaMa and Talking Band present the world premiere of Efflorescence, a seven-episode serial songspiel. A new audio segment will be released daily March 29–April 4, then the premiere the full piece followed by a post-show conversation with the artists on April 6.
- Goode Productions presents this streaming production of Ryan McCurdy’s solo musical Whiterock Cliff, performed live nightly at New York’s Funkadelic Studios for a five-week virtual run, through April 22.