Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch March 8-12

Assassins and The Lion King reunions, a Liza Minnelli birthday celebration, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, March 8

8 PM ET: Assassins Off-Broadway Cast and Creative Team Reunion

Original cast member Patrick Cassidy, now artistic director of Studio Tenn Theatre, leads creative team Stephen Sondheim, John Weidman, Jerry Zaks, Paul Gemignani, and Michael Starobin, along with original cast members Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry, and Lee Wilkof in this reunion full of behind-the scenes stories and performances from the original 1991 Off-Broadway debut production, celebrating the musical's 30th anniversary.

8 PM: International Women's Day Benefit Concert with Renée Elise Goldsberry

The Tony Award-winning Hamilton star is joined by Madison Reyes (Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms), pop artist Fletcher, and Hoda Kotb in this concert benefiting Girls With Impact, a non-profit entrepreneurship program for teen girls.

Tuesday, March 9

8PM: Inside New York City Ballet

A rehearsal and conversation about one of the solos from Stravinsky Violin Concerto performed by the “First Aria” leading female dancer, featuring NYCB Principal Dancer Sara Mearns, NYCB Soloist Claire Kretzschmar, NYCB Repertory Director Rebecca Krohn, and host NYCB Principal Dancer Russell Janzen.

Wednesday, March 10

8 PM: The Broadway Cast Reunion Series Presents The Lion King

Meet the original stars, including Tony Award winner Heather Headley (Nala), Max Casella (Timon), Tom Alan Robbins (Pumbaa), and Geoff Hoyle (Zazu)—plus Bradley Gibson (current Simba)—and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip in the reunion of the 1997 Tony Award-winning musical.

Thursday, March 11

Manhattan Theatre Club's Three Days of Rain

A reading reuniting the original stars Tony nominee Patricia Clarkson (The Elephant Man), John Slattery (The Front Page), and three-time Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford for a fresh look at Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer-Prize-nominated play, directed by Evan Yionoulis.

8 PM: Playbill Experiences' The ShowBiz Quiz

Challenge yourself with The ShowBiz Quiz, where Broadway and trivia combine into online fun. Play seven rounds of trivia, with prizes and surprises around each corner, with a special prize this week from Broadway Records.

9 PM: 5 Questions with James and JAM

The new virtual talk show from Obie Award winners James Jackson, Jr. and John-Andrew Morrison, both from Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning off-Broadway musical A Strange Loop, will feature special guest and Tony Award nominee Saycon Sengbloh (The Secret Life of Bees, Eclipsed, Wicked).

Friday, March 12

1 PM: Women's Day on Broadway

Disney on Broadway's fourth annual event celebrating International Women's Day, with this year's theme "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively," features panels and remarks from Broadway Moms: Laura Benanti, Julia Jones, Karen Olive, more; The Broadway Sinfonietta's Macy Schmidt; producers Alia Jones-Harvey, Eva Price, Maria Manuela Goyanes, more; and playwrights Lynn Nottage and Pearl Cleage.

6 PM: Matthew Bourne's Car Man

New York City Center continues Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures Festival, a digital showcase featuring four New Adventures productions filmed at London's Sadler’s Wells Theatre, with Bourne's Car Man, loosely based on the popular Bizet opera Carmen.

8 PM ET: A Love Letter to Liza Minnelli: 75th All-Star Birthday Tribute Celebration

A virtual tribute marking the 75th birthday of stage and screen icon will feature an all-star lineup of appearances and performances from Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta- Jones, Chita Rivera, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Charles Busch, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, John Cameron Mitchell, Andrea Martin, and many more.





