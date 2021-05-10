Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 10-14

A new musical starring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kelli O'Hara, concerts from Norm Lewis and Jose Llana, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, May 10

7 PM ET: Broadway by the Year Presents The Kander & Ebb Years

Town Hall’s long-running series goes virtual with three concerts this spring, highlighting different eras of the theatre canon.Tony winner Beth Leavel, Olivier winner Ute Lemper, Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck, Danny Gardner, and Natascia Diaz perform songs from from such shows as Chicago and Cabaret.

8 PM: Norm Lewis at Restart Stages

The opening concert of Lincoln Center's Restart Stages initiative features the Tony nominee performing songs from his varied stage career, which includes leading turns in Les Misérables, Porgy and Bess, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sweeney Todd.

Tuesday, May 11

8 PM: Broadway for Every Breath

Broadway alum Shoba Narayan (Wicked, Hamilton, The Great Comet) is joining forces with fellow Broadway stars, including Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Denée Benton, Ana Villafañe, and more, for a virtual concert to help in the fight against India’s COVID-19 crisis.

Wednesday, May 12

7 PM: A Lincoln Center Theater Celebration

Tales From the Wings celebrates LCT with a look back iconic productions through video excerpts paired with favorite artists sharing “insider” anecdotes, featuring appearances by Rosemary Harris, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Ruthie Ann Miles, Steven Pasquale, Paulo Szot, and more.

Thursday, May 13

7 PM: 35th Annual MAC Awards

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets ceremony will honor Jenifer Lewis with its 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as honors for Stars in the House creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, and telethon cabaret producers Tom D’Angora, Michael D’Angora, and Tim Guinee.

7 PM: Symphony Space's 2021 Gala

The gala event will feature performances streamed live from Symphony Space by a roster of Broadway voices including Kate Baldwin, Britney Coleman, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jason Gotay, Jeff Kready, Laura Osnes, Rashidra Scott, Nathaniel Stampley, Sally Wilfert, and Tony Yazbeck.

8 PM: Watch on the Rhine

Broadway's Best Shows continues its Spotlights on Plays series with a virtual production of Lillian Hellman’s 1941 WWII drama, starring Ellen Burstyn and Carla Gugino with Tony Award nominees Mary Beth Peil and Jeremy Shamos and more.

Friday, May 14

8 PM: Breathe

The new musical from novelist Jodi Picoult and playwright Timothy Allen McDonald, along with five different songwriting teams, makes its world premiere virtually with a cast including Kelli O’Hara, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Matt Doyle, Max Clayton, Denée Benton, Rubén J. Carbajal, Daniel Yearwood, T. Oliver Reid, and Josh Davis.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

8 PM: Treasure Island at Radial Park (and from home)

Tony nominee Rob McClure stars as Long John Silver and Narrator, with Maggie Lakis as Jim Hawkins, Victoria Huston-Elem, Christian Elan Ortiz, Kurt Uy, and Stuart Williams in Resounding's immersive audio adaptation of the classic pirate adventure.

8 PM: PBS' We Are Family: Songs of Unity and Hope

Tony winner Judith Light hosts this concert for PBS featuring Tony nominee Laura Osnes, Gabrielle Ruiz, Morgan James, Rayshun LaMarr, and Nova Y. Payton, backed by The American Pops Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Luke Frazier.

