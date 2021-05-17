Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 17-21

Elizabeth Stanley in concert with Ted Sperling, readings of Alice Childress and Wendy Wasserstein plays, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, May 17

7:30 PM ET: Sejanus, His Fall

Red Bull Theater presents a new dramatization of Ben Jonson’s play, adapted and directed by Nathan Winkelstein, with a cast featuring Kate Burton, Shirine Babb, Grantham Coleman, Keith David, Manoel Felciano, Denis O’Hare, Matthew Rauch, Liv Rooth, Stephen Spinella, Emily Swallow, Raphael Nash Thompson, Tamara Tunie, and James Udom.

8 PM: Night of Covenant House Stars

Audra McDonald hosts the second annual virtual concert to benefit homeless youth around the world, with a lineup that includes Meryl Streep, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Williams, Ariana DeBose, Kelli O’Hara, Sara Bareilles, the Broadway cast of Six, and more.

Wednesday, May 19

7:30 PM: New York Theatre Barn’s Choreography Lab

In the 1 Show/3 Choreographers lab, three choreographers, mentored by JoAnn M. Hunter, Denis Jones, and Lorin Latarro, will explore excerpts from The Lesson, with music and lyrics by Avi Amon and Nolan Doran and a book by Ty Defoe.

8 PM: Our Town, Starring Amy Hill

An all–Asian American cast stars in NAATCO’s benefit reading of the Thornton Wilder classic, including Amy Hill as the Stage Manager, Midori Francis Iwama as Emily Webb, and Yumi Iwama as Mrs. Webb.

Thursday, May 20

7 PM: Once Upon A (korean) Time

Ma-Yi Theatre Company presents a benefit reading of Daniel K. Isaac's new play mixing traditional Korean fables with the horrors of the Korean War, featuring a cast including Isaac, along with Diana Oh, Jon Norman Schneider, James Seol, David Shih, Shannon Tyo, and Jeena Yi.

7 PM: This Is New York With Juliana Margulies and John Benjamin Hickey

Symphony Space presents a special conversation between Emmy winner Julianna Margulies and Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey to discuss the ER and The Good Wife star's memoir Sunshine Girl.

8 PM: The Sisters Rosensweig

Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, and Tracee Chimo Pallero star in the Spotlight on Plays benefit reading of the Wendy Wasserstein's serious comedy about sisterhood.

Friday, May 21

Roundabout's Refocus Project

The Refocus series concludes with a reading of Alice Childress' 1969 play Wine in the Wilderness, about an artist and the model who rocks his notion of Black womanhood. The series is part of RTC's collaboration with Black Theatre United multi-year initiative seeking to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon.

8 PM: Adventurephile

Keen Company Hear/Now presents the world premiere of a newly commissioned audio play by Melissa Li and Kit Yan, which finds the creators of a podcast traveling to an uninhabited island off the southern coast of China.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

