Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 24-28

Sky Pony's The (virtual) Wilderness, MTC's The Niceties, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, May 24

7 PM ET: Broadway by the Year Presents The Andrew Lloyd Webber Years

Town Hall’s virtual concert series concludes with Tony nominees Max von Essen (An American in Paris), Liz Callaway (Baby), and Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), plus Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), performing songs from the Tony-winning composer's catalog.

7 PM: Soho Rep 2021 Virtual Spring Gala

Amber Tamblyn hosts the Zoom gala, with performances and appearances from Marin Ireland, TL Thompson, Uzo Adubo, Cynthia Erivo, Raja Feather Kelly, Emily Wells, and more.

Tuesday, May 25

7 PM: Empress Mei Li Lotus Blossom

Abingdon Theatre Company presents the short film about an Asian-American actress who poses as an exotic Hong Kong movie star so she can get her shot at Broadway. A talkback with writer Christine Toy Johnson and cast, moderated by Reggie Lee, will follow.

8 PM: Caesar: A Surround Sound Experiment

This immersive listening experience based on William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, adapted and directed by Joseph Discher, is designed for headphones and lunar light. Proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Wednesday, May 26

6:30 PM: MasterVoices' Myths and Hymns

The central project of MasterVoices’ 2020–2021 season is a virtual rollout of Adam Guettel’s theatrical song cycle Myths and Hymns in an online staging conceived by Ted Sperling. Faith, the final chapter, features Kelli O’Hara, Larry Owens, Jennifer Holliday, Mykal Kilgore, and more.

7 PM: Sky Pony's The (virtual) Wildness

This new Zoom production is set five years after the events of indie-pop band's fairy tale rock concert The Wilderness, starring writers Kyle Jarrow and Lauren Worsham, along with Lilli Cooper, Sharone Sayegh, and more.

Thursday, May 27

The Niceties

Manhattan Theatre Club in association with The Huntington present Eleanor Burgess' debate play. Original Off-Broadway cast members Lisa Banes and Jordan Boatman star in the presentation of the work, which follows a Black student and white professor as they spar over race and privilege in America.

Friday, May 28

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Jason Danieley (Pretty Women, Next To Normal, Full Monty) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling in his series of intimate concerts.

More Streaming Options