Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch May 3-7

A Rebecca Luker tribute concert, Roundabout's Refocus Project, Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo in Waiting for Godot, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, May 3

7:30 PM ET: Exploring Cymbeline With Lily Rabe

Tony nominee Lily Rabe (The Merchant of Venice, Seminar) will join host Nathan Winkelstein on Red Bull Theater's RemarkaBULL Podversation for a conversation focused on rewards and challenges of playing one of Shakespeare’s more complex comedic leading ladies.

Tuesday, May 4

Roundabout's Refocus Project: Rachel

Roundabout Resident Director Miranda Haymon helms the presentation of Angelina Weld Grimké's 2016 play about a young woman who must confront what it means to bring a Black child into the world after her mother shares a brutal story from the family's past. The production is part of Roundabout and Black Theatre United's multi-year initiative seeking to elevate and restore marginalized plays to the American canon.

7:30 PM: Becca, a Tribute to Rebecca Luker

Target ALS presents a concert honoring the life of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, featuring stories and songs from Luker’s career performed by Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara, Tam Mutu, and Sally Wilfert.

Wednesday, May 5

7 PM: New York City Ballet Spring Gala

NYCB's first-ever virtual gala, From Our Home to Yours, will feature a film directed by Sofia Coppola and shot on location at the David H. Koch Theater as it reawakens with their dancers’ return.

Thursday, May 6

7 PM: Waiting for Godot with Ethan Hawke and John Leguizamo

The New Group Off Stage presents the Samuel Beckett classic in a combination of theatre and film, starring Tony nominee Ethan Hawke as Vladimir, Tony recipient John Leguizamo as Estragon, Wallace Shawn as Lucky, rapper Tarik Trotter as Pozzo, and Drake Bradshaw as Boy, under the direction of Scott Elliot.

Friday, May 7

Roundabout's Refocus Project: I Gotta Home

The series continues with Steve H. Broadnax III directing a reading of Shirley Graham Du Bois' 1939 play, about a destitute Reverend who learns his long-lost sister might be the heir to a celebrity fortune.

8 PM: Broadway Stories and Songs

Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos, Waitress) joins Tony-winning director and conductor Ted Sperling for the first episode in his series of intimate concerts.

8 PM: The Tempest at Radial Park (and from home)

Sonia Manzano, best known for her role as Maria on Sesame Street from 1971 to 2015, will lead the cast as Prospera (a gender-swapped take on Shakespeare's Prospero) in Resounding's immersive audio adaptation of the Bard's play.

More Streaming Options