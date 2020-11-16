Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 16-20

Watch two legendary Tony winners (lovingly) go head-to-head, virtually stage door Hadestown, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, November 16

6 PM: Cabaret Conversations with Chita Rivera

Broadway legend Rivera stops by 92Y Music Faculty member Michael Kirk Lane’s interview series, exploring the history and current state of cabaret. Access to the session is available individually or as part of a bundle with two others.

Tuesday, November 17

1 PM: TEDxBroadway

The 2020 edition of the industry event goes virtual, streaming via Stellar. Speakers include Brian Moreland, Tina Tony nominee Daniel J. Watts, and Tony winner LaChanze.

7 PM: Broadway VS

Tony winners André De Shields and Lillias White go head-to-head in the Broadway Advocacy Coalition benefit event, inspired by the ever-popular Verzuz. Amber Iman will host the proceedings, streaming live from New World Stages. Proceeds will go to the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program and additional BAC initiatives.

8 PM: Tour Broadway’s Beginnings

Explore the Main Stem's origins from the southern end of the theatre district between 41st and 44th Streets in this Playbill Social Select from Broadway Up Close’s Tim Dolan.

Wednesday, November 18

5 PM: Hal Luftig’s Broadway Biz Launch Party

Dori Berinstein, Rick Miramontez, Maggie Brohn, and Jerry Mitchell join the Tony-winning producer as he celebrates a new talk show podcast that highlights the careers and creatives it takes to build a Broadway show.

Thursday, November 19

2:30 PM: Marry Me a Little

The U.K.-based Barn Theatre’s recent production of the Sondheim-inspired show ended prematurely due to the country’s second national lockdown, but a filmed version will be available to stream through November 22.

8 PM: Stage Door Sessions: Hadestown

Attend a virtual hangout with cast members from the 2019 Tony-winning musical during this Playbill Social Select with Broadway Roulette.

Friday, November 20

8 PM: Saving Wonderland

Ever wondered what happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show’s new family-friendly adventure, in which the audience is plunged down the rabbit hole, choosing the direction of the new take on Lewis Carroll's fantasy.

