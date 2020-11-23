Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 23–27

Watch Larry Owens and Wayne Brady perform works by Roger Q. Mason, listen to Anne of Green Gables, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings this week. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, November 23

7 PM ET: Misty Copeland Joins Bloomingdale's Virtual Holiday Benefit

American Ballet Theater principal dancers Copeland, Skylar Brand, and Gabe Stone Shayer, along with singer Andra Day, present virtual performances as part of the the famed department store's winter celebration.

Tuesday, November 24

7 PM: Anne of Green Gables Concept Album Launch Party

Goodspeed Musicals presents a virtual conversation led by Playbill Director of Social Media Felicia Fitzpatrick. The authors of the show will discuss the album with orchestrator Justin Goldner and introduce the yet-to-be-announced performer set to play the title character, who will give a performance of one of the songs featured on the album.

8 PM: Broadway Ruins Virtual Tour

Nestled among the 41 Broadway theatres in Times Square are some remnants—and in some cases, full theatres—hiding in plain sight. Join Broadway Up Close owner Tim Dolan as he explores these Broadway ruins and tells the stories of their forgotten past.

8 PM: Larry Owens, Adam Hyndman, Wayne Brady, Perform Roger Q. Mason Spotlight

A virtual showcase of four works written by Mason amplifies the work of talented African-American playwrights who have yet to receive a major Off-Broadway debut. The spotlight will also feature appearances by Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, Kevin Free, and L Morgan Lee.

Wednesday, November 25

8 PM: Rendezvous with Marlene

Broadway alum Ute Lemper (Chicago) virtually revives her solo show, based on the true story of a phone call Lemper received by the film star Marlene Dietrich 35 years ago, after its debut in London in 2019.

Thursday, November 26

4 PM ET: Josh Groban Live Stream Concert

The Tony nominee celebrates the release of his album, Harmony, with a performance highlighting new songs along with all-time favorites. An encore live stream begins at 8 PM ET.

7 PM ET: The Last Five Years

Filmed at London's Southwark Playhouse earlier this year, the Jason Robert Brown two-hander streams online November 26–29.

Friday, November 27

7 PM: Closer Than Ever

MNM Theatre Company’s production of David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.’s song cycle exploring the everyday struggles of love in the modern world debuts in a theatrical hybrid that marries live performances with video, audio, and projections.

