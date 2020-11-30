Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 30-December 4

A new way to experience Alvin Ailey's Revelations, a look back at some of Broadway Cares' most memorable moments, and more.

Below are just some of the digital offerings as we enter the final month of a wild 2020. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, November 30

7:30 PM: Eugene Onegin

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series continues with a week dedicated to Met favorites and some of their signature roles. Up first is Tchaikovsky’s gripping romance, starring the late Dmitri Hvorostovsky in the title role and Renée Fleming as Tatyana.

Tuesday, December 1

5 PM: Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens

An all-star company will headline a streaming version of Bill Russell and Janet Hood’s 1989 revue in recognition of World AIDS Day, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The lineup includes Robin de Jesús, Lena Hall, Jayne Houdyshell, Joaquina Kalukango, Jessie Mueller, Anthony Rapp, Cynthia Nixon, and many more.

8 PM: Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day

Playbill presents a concert event, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Tony winner André De Shields hosts an evening that will feature clips from past Broadway Cares events, and appearances from Gilead Storytellers Javier Munoz, Rema Webb, Tom Viola, and Donja R. Love.

8 PM: The 24 Hour Plays' Annual Gala

The 20th annual event heads online this year, as new works are written, rehearsed, performed, and streamed—all within 24 hours. The roster of performers includes Hugh Dancy, Andra Day, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Marcia Gay Harden, and Solea Pfeiffer.

Wednesday, December 2

7:30 PM: Revelations Reimagined

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s digital season kicks off with an opening night digital benefit saluting its namesake founder’s signature piece. Excerpts from the stream were recently filmed at Wave Hill Public Garden & Cultural Center with AAADT company members and other special guests.

8 PM: Hamilton Virtual Tour

Theatre fans and history buffs can explore Alexander Hamilton's NYC from their couches in this two-part virtual HamilTour (Part 2 is December 9) from Broadway Up Close and Playbill Social Selects. In addition to exploring the historical sites from the musical, audiences will hear first-hand accounts about the making of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner.

Thursday, December 3

7 PM: Broadway Salutes the Erie Playhouse

Catch I Miss the Music, a streaming benefit hosted by Brian Stokes Mitchell and featuring a host of fellow Broadway favorites. Among those paying tribute to the Pennsylvania regional venue will be Tony winners Beth Leavel and Alice Ripley, plus cast members from Hamilton, Wicked, Hadestown, Come From Away, and more.

8 PM: Time Stands Still

Original Broadway cast members Eric Bogosian, Brian d’Arcy James, Laura Linney, and Alicia Silverstone reunite for an online reading of Donald Margulies’ play, the latest entry in Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series benefiting The Actors Fund.

Friday, December 4

6 PM: Ars Nova Forever Telethon

Stop by Ars Nova’s all-day event, featuring spotlights on some of the NYC institution’s most beloved shows (including The Great Comet and KPOP), with hosts including Rachel Chavkin, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, and Natalie Walker throughout the proceedings.

9 PM: John Lloyd Young’s Vegas Holiday

The Jersey Boys Tony winner will sing some classic rock, Motown, doowop, and Yuletide favorites, followed by a VIP afterparty including a few extra songs and a Q&A.

