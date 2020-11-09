Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch November 9-13

Catch April Matthis, Patti LuPone, Jenna Russell, and more in virtual productions this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings available November 9–13. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, November 9

2 PM ET: Fiona Shaw in Richard II

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On! continues its Shakespeare-themed season with Olivier winner Shaw’s gender-bending performance in the title role of the Bard’s history play, as directed by Deborah Warner.

2 PM: West End Woofs

Bernadette Peters partners with Elaine Paige for a U.K. pet adoption event inspired by the former’s Broadway Barks. Guests will include Kerry Ellis, Maria Friedman, Ruthie Henshall, Matt Lucas, and Twiggy.

Tuesday, November 10

7 PM: Toni Stone

Star April Matthis, director Pam MacKinnon, and the cast of Roundabout Theatre Company’s Off-Broadway 2019 production are set to reunite for a virtual reading of the Lydia R. Diamond play on Play-PerView.

Wednesday, November 11

8:30 PM: Art of Protest

Tune in to the Old Globe’s Behind the Curtain series as teaching artist Kendrick Dial meets with protest artists to discuss their approach to their process of creation.

Thursday, November 12

2:30 PM: [title of show]

Four West End veterans headline a virtual production of the cult favorite musical, staged and filmed in a rehearsal room of the London Coliseum. Josh Seymour directs a cast that features Marc Elliot as Jeff, Olivier nominee Tyrone Huntley as Hunter, Lucie Jones as Heidi, and Jenna Russell as Susan. Screenings will take place thhrough November 14.

7:30 PM: Boston Marriage

David Mamet directs Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy in this Broadway’s Best Plays’ presentation of his own play about two upper class, financially independent women who share a romantic bond.

8 PM: Hang Out with the Cast of Jagged Little Pill

Playbill Social Selects joins forces with Broadway Roulette to present a virtual stage door experience with performers who made the most Tony-nominated musical of 2020 a hit.

Friday, November 13

9 PM: Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles

Great Performances’ “Broadway’s Best” series continues on PBS continues with the 2019 documentary chronicling the story of the musical blockbuster, with appearances from such artists as Sheldon Harnick, Jessica Hecht, Harvey Fierstein, Joel Grey, and Danny Burstein. Check local listings or watch on PBS.org through December 11.

