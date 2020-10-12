Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 12-16

A benefit from Jagged Little Pill, virtual concerts and readings, and—oh, right—Tony Award nominations.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 12–16. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, October 12

7:30 PM ET: American Moor

Red Bull Theater presents a live stream reading of Keith Hamilton Cobb’s American Moor. The play follows an African-American actor as he deals with the demands of a white director presuming to better understand Shakespeare’s character Othello. Cobb and Josh Tyson star with Ayana Workman reading stage directions.

Tuesday, October 13

7 PM: Why Would I Dare?: The Trial of Crystal Mason

Crystal Dickinson, Peter Gerety, Shane McRae, Peter Mark Kendall, and Marin Ireland headline a virtual reading of the court transcript from the 2018 trial in which Mason was convicted of illegally voting in the 2016 election. The stream, presented by The Commissary, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, and New Neighborhood, will be available through November 2.

8 PM: Jagged Little Pill Virtual Fundraiser

Stars of the Broadway musical join forces with Alanis Morissette for performances, conversations, and more. Proceeds from the streaming benefit will go to the Biden Victory Fund, the official campaign to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.





Wednesday, October 14

6 PM: A Zanna, Don't! Reunion

Cast members of the 2003 Off-Broadway comedy catch up on this week's episode of Live & In Color's weekly talk show Be Our Guest. Viewers can expect appearances from Jai Rodriguez, Anika Larsen, Enrico Rodriguez, Shelley Thomas-Harts, Jared Zeus, Amanda Ryan Paige, Robb Sapp, and Darirus Nichols.

7 PM: Melissa Errico in Concert

The Tony nominee launches part one of her Il Parle, Elle Chante series, featuring Francophile songs about love (tonight’s theme), desire, and mystery. The artist is joined by The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik for a cultural conversation during the performance.

7 PM: Nikki M. James and Mauricio Martínez Sing New Music

New York Theatre Barn welcomes Tony winner James to sing excerpts from Love and Southern D!scomfort by Bobby Daye and Monica L. Patton. Martínez performs highlights of Jaime Lozano and Nancy Nachama Cheser’s bilingual Present Perfect.

7 PM: Bard at the Gate: Origin Story

Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, Zoe Mann, Gabriel Levey, and Liz Wisan star in a virtual reading of Dan LeFranc’s play. The performance is part of Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate series. While free to watch, donations are suggested to support the Trans Wellness Center .

8 PM: Virtual Hamilton Tour Concludes With Part 2

Broadway Up Close’s Tim Dolan continues his At This Theatre series with the virtual two-part HamilTour from Playbill Social Selects. The special event takes audiences through the historic sites where Hamilton once stepped foot in addition to behind-the-scenes stories of the musical’s creation.

Thursday, October 15

Noon: Tony Award Nominations

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announces the nominees for the 74th annual ceremony, which will take place digitally later this year.

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights create microplays for the newly extended virtual theatrical experience, bringing together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through October 29; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

Friday, October 16

2 PM: Alfie Boe's Bring Him Home Concert

The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel continues its programming with Alfie Boe - The Bring Him Home Tour. Filmed live at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Les Misérables star performs musical favorites and welcomes several special guest stars.

8 PM: A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy

Playbill honors what would have been Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Wendy Wasserstein’s 70th birthday on October 18 with a weekend of readings in repertory, directed by Stan Zimmerman. Up first is Uncommon Women and Others with a cast including Brittannie Bohman, Andrea Bowen, Ian Buchanan, Madeline Grey DeFreece, Lucy DeVito, Chelsea Gonzalez, Kalinda Gray, Lizzie Kramer, Vanessa Marano, Melody Peng, Mindy Sterling, and Natalie Whittle.

8 PM: All About Evil

Solve a Broadway murder mystery from the comfort of your home as you play detective and interview suspects in the interactive event from Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects.

8 PM: Sticks and Stones

Six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, original Hamilton cast member Javier Muñoz, and Be More Chill's George Salazar are among the cast of the musical's online concert premiere. The show adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying. Proceeds will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the Born This Way Foundation.

