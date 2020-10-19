Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 19-23

A Jennifer Holliday birthday celebration, an all-star This Is Our Youth, and more head online this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings taking place October 19–23. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, October 19

8 PM: Jennifer Holliday in Concert

The Dreamgirls Tony winner celebrates her 60th birthday with a streaming concert, backed by a six-piece band. Click here for tickets.

Tuesday, October 20

7 PM: Broadway Buskers

SpongeBob SquarePants standout Jai’Len Josey, baby chemist, and Nehhemiah Luckett are among those who will showcase their original works in the latest stream from the Times Square concert series, hosted by Ben Cameron.

8 PM: This Is Our Youth

Lucas Hedges (The Waverly Gallery), Paul Mescal (Normal People), and Grace van Patten (The Whirligig) headline a benefit reading of Kenneth Lonergan’s coming-of-age play, directed by Lila Neugebauer. Proceeds from the event, presented by Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series, will go to The Actors Fund.

8 PM: Celebrate EGOT-Winning Rita Moreno

The American Film Institute honors West Side Story and One Day at a Time star Rita Moreno during its annual festival. Moreno will chat with playwright Tony Kushner as she reflects on her career in film and television and on stage.

Wednesday, October 21

7 PM: Amplify Youth Voices with Rosie O’Donnell

The cast of Ain’t Too Proud, Tony winner BD Wong, and more take part in the Rosie’s Theater Kids virtual gala. Together We Rise - Zoom In: Rise Up! features RTKids honoring a moment of change in the U.S. through song, dance, and spoken word.

Thursday, October 22

2:30 PM: First Date

Samantha Barks (Pretty Woman, Les Misérables) and Simon Lipkin (Avenue Q) star in a virtual production of the musical comedy, running October 22–24 via Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs. Click here for tickets.

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights create microplays for the newly extended virtual theatrical experience, bringing together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through October 29; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7 PM: Skeleton Crew Reading

Atlantic Theater Company presents a reunion reading of Dominique Morisseau’s play October 22–24, with Ruben Santiago-Hudson again directing a cast comprised of Jason Dirden, Wendell B. Franklin, Nikiya Mathis, and Adesola Osakulumi—joined for the virtual edition by Caroline Clay.

8 PM: Hang out with the Cast of Mean Girls

Get in, loser, we’re going to the (virtual) stage door! Playbill Social Selects and Broadway Roulette welcome three members of the Mean Girls cast who made the Main Stem and national tour productions a hit.

Friday, October 23

8 PM: Solve a Broadway Murder Mystery

Solve a Broadway murder mystery from the comfort of your home as you play detective and interview suspects in the interactive event from Seize the Show and Playbill Social Selects.

