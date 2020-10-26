Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 26–30

The Sanderson Sisters return, Goodspeed Musicals hosts a gala, and more online offerings this week.

Below are just some of the digital offerings October 26–30. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.



Monday, October 26

7 PM: Clifton Duncan Sings Oscar Hammerstein II

The alum of Broadway’s The Play That Goes Wrong headlines a concert paying tribute to the lyricist of such classics as Showboat, Carousel, Oklahoma!, and The Sound of Music, as part of Kaufman Music Center’s Broadway Up Close series.

Tuesday, October 27

8 PM: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! With Cheyenne Jackson

The stage and screen favorite (Xanadu, Glee) is the latest Broadway name to stop by producer Ken Davenport’s live podcast series to discuss creativity during quarantine.

Wednesday, October 28

1 PM: It Can’t Happen Here

A coalition of theatres present a multi-lingual digital production of Sinclair Lewis' 1935 tale of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness.

7 PM: The Clearwaters and Little Duende

Arielle Jacobs and Zoe Manarel sing highlights from the new musical The Clearwaters as part of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series. Joining them are Daniele Hager and Brianna Lopez singing excerpts from Little Duende.

8 PM: Beetlejuice Stage Door Sessions

Say his name three times, and hold on tight, because folks from Beetlejuice are next up in Playbill Social Select's virtual hangout—just in time for Halloween season.

Thursday, October 29

6 PM: Theatre For One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights create microplays for the newly extended virtual theatrical experience, bringing together one performer and one audience member. This week marks the final performance; registration opens October 26 at 10 AM.

7:30 PM: Shakin’ the Blues Away

Broadway stars and Goodspeed alums perform a night of song and dance for the Connecticut theatre's virtual gala, including Klea Blackhurst, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Gizel Jiménez, Rashidra Scott, Kelly Sheehan, Alysha Umphress, and Nicholas Ward.

8 PM: David Mamet’s Race

Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays continues with the David Mamet play, benefiting the Actors Fund. Phylicia Rashad directs a cast that includes David Alan Grier, Ed O’Neill, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas.

8 PM: I Put a Spell on You: The Sanderson Sisters Break the Internet

Jay Armstrong Johnson once again takes on the role of head witch Winifred, with Allison Robinson and Amanda Williams Ware joining as sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively, in this extravaganza concert film inspired by Hocus Pocus.

Friday, October 30

8 PM: Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment

Director Joseph Discher adapts Shakespeare’s tragedy into a virtual, immersive audio experience, designed to be listened to by candlelight with headphones (just in time for Halloween). The presentation, benefiting The Actors Fund, will run through November 1.



More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams series gears up for Election Day with a curated schedule of politically themed operas: Don Carlo (October 26), Agrippina (October 27), Simon Boccanegra (October 28), Nixon in China (October 29), Boris Gudunov (October 30), The Ghosts of Versailles (October 31), and Satyagraha (November 1).

New York City Ballet presents a virtual festival of new choreography October 27–31, with five world premiere films of works created by five dance artists: Siidra Bell, Andrea Miller, Justin Peck, Jamar Roberts, and Pam Tanowitz.

