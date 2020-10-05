Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch October 5–9

The Yiddish cast of Fiddler on the Roof reunites, Juilliard and Carnegie Hall hold virtual galas, and more.

A gala at Juilliard on Monday and a gala at Carnegie Hall Wednesday...internet access mandatory, black tie strictly optional. These are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online October 5–9. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, October 5

7 PM: Juilliard’s Virtual Gala

The digital event will feature performances and appearances by such alums as Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, and Lorraine Toussaint, as well as highlights of past events, including a February 2020 master class led by Renée Fleming, the Juilliard Orchestra virtual performance of "Nimrod" from Elgar's Enigma Variations conducted by Itzhak Perlman, and a behind-the-scenes look at Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott's collaboration Bolero Juilliard.

Tuesday, October 6

8 PM: A Yiddish Fiddler Reunion

Stars in the House welcomes the company of Off-Broadway’s recent Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof, including director Joel Grey, Samantha Hahn, Jackie Hoffman, Steven Skybell, and Rachel Zatcoff.

Wednesday, October 7

7:30 PM: Carnegie Hall’s Virtual Gala

Carnegie Hall, closed since March and at least through the rest of the year, has assembled a roster of acclaimed music artists to take part in their digital event in lieu of a traditional opening night. The lineup includes Rhiannon Giddens with Our Native Daughters, Tony nominee Renée Fleming, Joyce DiDonato, Jon Batiste, Gustavo Dudamel, Michael Feinstein, Angélique Kidjo, Lang Lang, Wynton Marsalis, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, James Taylor, and Michael Tilson Thomas.

8 PM: At This Theatre

Virtually wander around the 18th century sidewalks that Alexander Hamilton trod in "the greatest city in the world.” Hamilton fans and history buffs can explore the theatre district and NYC from their couches in a two-part “HamilTour” from Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan and Playbill Social Selects.

Thursday, October 8

2:30 PM: Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon

The U.K.-based Original Theatre Company will present a digital staging of Torben Betts’ play, which follows the 1970 mission that was meant to be the third to reach the moon. After an oxygen tank malfunction and momentary loss of communication with ground control, the spacecraft instead looped around the moon, and the three-member crew safely returned to Earth. The stream will be available through the rest of the year.

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights have created microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, which brings together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through October 29; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

8:30 PM: The Great Work Begins

Glenn Close, Patti LuPone, Nikki M. James, Laura Linney, Andrew Rannells, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brian Tyree Henry, and many more Broadway stars perform scenes from Tony Kushner's Tony- and Pulitzer Prize–winning play Angels in America in a benefit for amfAR.

Friday, October 9

2 PM: Alfie Boe in Concert

Watch Les Misérables star Alfie Boe’s concert on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel, filmed live at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Joined by special guests Melanie C, Matt Lucas, Claude-Michel Schonberg, and more, Boe performs songs from his decades-spanning career.

More Streaming Options