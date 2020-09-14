Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 14-18

A Next to Normal reunion, André Holland in Bulrusher, and more.

A Pulitzer-winning musical, a Pulitzer finalist play, and more take center stage (virtually) this week as theatre companies stick to streaming. Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online September 14–18. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.





Monday, September 14

5 PM ET: TWILIGHT: 2020

Signature Theatre presents a three-part special as part of its SigSpace Summer series, with Tony- and Pulitzer-nominated playwright Anna Deavere Smith revisiting her play Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992. In the first installation, Smith interviews activist Twilight Bey, who inspired the title of the play and whose monologue closes the piece.

7:30 PM: The Revenger’s Tragedy

Red Bull Theater's new season kicks off with the one-night-only benefit reunion reading of The Revenger’s Tragedy, featuring stars of the company’s 2005 Off-Broadway production: Jason C. Brown, Denis Butkus, Saudia Davis, Ryan Farley, Claire Lautier, Paul Niebanck, Petronia Paley, Naomi Peters, Matthew Rauch, Russell Salmon, and Yaegel Welch. Rounding out the cast are Cecil Baldwin, Geraint Wyn Davies, Ryan Garbayo, Anthony Michael Martinez, Howard Overshown, Derek Smith, and Chauncy Thomas.

Tuesday, September 15

6 PM: Jessye Norman at 75: A Celebration

Black Opera Productions will present a 90-minute virtual birthday gala hosted by Kenneth Overton on what would have been the renowned soprano’s 75th birthday. Viewers can expect performances by J'Nai Bridges, Harolyn Blackwell, and more.

8 PM: Next to Normal Reunion

The daily live stream series Stars in the House will host a gathering of stars from the Pulitzer-winning musical, including Tony winner Alice Ripley.

Wednesday, September 16

7 PM: Mauricio Martinez in Concert

Playbill teams up with Jose Cuervo to present a stream of the Feinstein’s/54 Below concert Mauricio Martinez: De Mexico to Broadway. The cabaret act, filmed in July 2018, explores the On Your Feet! star’s journey to the stage.

8 PM: At This Theatre Tour

Head back to the Theatre District with Broadway Up Close's Tim Dolan for a digital tour of the historic theatres on 47th Street and beyond. Follow Dolan's virtual footsteps as he brings participants to performance spaces like the August Wilson, the Gershwin, and Studio 54

Thursday, September 17

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights create microplays for the newly extended virtual theatrical experience, bringing together one performer and one audience member. Performances will take place on Thursdays through October 29; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7 PM: Bulrusher Starring André Holland

Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's "Bard at the Gate" virtual play reading series will continue September 17 with a digital presentation of Eisa Davis' play, with a cast including Holland (Moonlight), Corey Stoll (House of Cards), Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), Tanis Parenteau (Billions), Edmund Donovan (Lewiston/Clarkston), and newcomer Sydney Elisabeth.

Friday, September 18

2:30 PM: Sharon D. Clarke at the London Coliseum

Watch the Olivier winner perform in a streaming concert from the London Coliseum in the West End. Clarke was to make her Broadway debut this year, reprising her title performance in Caroline, or Change.

8 PM: A Chorus Crime

Travel back in time to 1976 to help detective Sydney Styles solve a murder mystery in this immersive digital theatrical experience from Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show.

More Streaming Options