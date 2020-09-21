Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 21-25

Relive your Renthead days, return to the Bee, sate your sweet tooth with show tunes, and more.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online September 21–25. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, September 21

7 PM: Legends of Texas

Primary Stages kicks off its fall virtual programming with the Nilsa Reyna piece, exploring gun culture and the second amendment in South Texas.

8 PM: Lights Up on Voter Mobilization

Join Playbill, Broadway Green Alliance, and a bevy of stage favorites—including LaChanze, Jenn Colella, and Brandon Victor Dixon—for a town hall focusing on actionable steps to mobilize and register voters.

Tuesday, September 22

8 PM: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! with Will Swenson

The Tony nominee (Hair, Les Misérables) chats with producer Ken Davenport on the latest episode of the latter’s ongoing live podcast series.

Wednesday, September 23

7 PM: The Silverfish

Tony winner Nikki M. James, Be More Chill favorite George Salazar, and fellow Broadway alums Benny Elledge and Kate Wetherhead star in the virtual reading of Megan Loughran’s play as part of Urban Stages’ September Play Fest & Fundraiser. The performance will be available through September 27.

8 PM: Baking With Broadway

Food Network alums Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Las Vegas’ Showboy Bakeshop will share tips on decorating a Dear Evan Hansen-themed cake for theatre fans with a sweet tooth. Learn tricks of the trade, swap theatre-going memories, and more in the experience from Playbill Social Selects.

Thursday, September 24

1:30 PM: Explore Company With 92Y

Take a deep dive into the score of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s musical in this 92Y seminar, hosted by instructor Louis Rosen. Click here for tickets.

6 PM: Classic Conversations with Tonya Pinkins

The Tony Award winner joins Classic Stage Company Artistic Director John Doyle for a live conversation, marking her return (albeit virtually) to the Off-Broadway company following the 2015 saga of her departure from their revival of Mother Courage.

8 PM: A Chorus Crime

Travel back to 1976 to help detective Sydney Styles solve a murder mystery in this immersive digital theatrical experience from Playbill Social Selects and Seize the Show.

8 PM: Stage Door Sessions: Rent Edition

Connect with former Rent cast members and Rentheads alike in the virtual stage door experience, hosted by Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand.

Friday, September 25

8 PM: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Reunion

Cast members from the beloved William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin musical will appear on Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s Stars in the House series benefiting The Actors Fund.

More Streaming Options

The Metropolitan Opera streams seven Puccini titles this week in its Nightly Met Streams series: La Rondine (September 21), La Fanciulla del West (September 22), Manon Lescaut (September 23), Madama Butterfly (September 24), Tosca (September 25), Turandot (September 26), and La Bohème (September 27).

The Maryland-based Olney Theatre Center presents its virtual production of Stephen Karam's The Humans—with actors performing from six different locations—through October 4.

