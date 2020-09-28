Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 28-October 2

Playbill celebrates Latinx Heritage Month, NYCB goes all in on Balanchine, and more.

This week, commemorate Latinx Heritage Month with various events from the theatre community (including an all-star concert from Playbill), take in a ballet in your PJs, and more.

These are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online September 28–October 1. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network.

Monday, September 28

8:30 PM ET: Voces de la Comunidad

Learn how to become a playwright, or dramaturg, with hosts and Teaching Artists Gerardo Flores as The Old Globe puts on a Latinx version of Community Voices. Each workshop is dedicated to the process of creating short plays inspired by personal experiences. Join via YouTube.

Tuesday, September 29

7 PM: Broadway Buskers

Broadway alum Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels) and retro band baby chemist perform a virtual concert of original songs, curated and hosted by Ben Cameron in partnership with Musical Theatre Factory. Tune in on Facebook.

8 PM: NYCB: All Balanchine

The New York City Ballet’s virtual season kicks off with footage from the company’s repertory of George Balanchine-choreographed works, including Tschaikovsky’s “Pas de Deux,” “The Unanswered Question” from Ivesiana, and excerpts from Liebeslieder Walzer, Episodes, and Stravinsky’s Violin Concerto.

Wednesday, September 30

11 AM: Unbought and Unbossed: Reclaiming Our Vote

National Black Theatre continues its new works series focused on voter rights and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, with micro-commissions from Ngozi Anyanwu, Hope Boykin, and more. Watch the pieces at NationalBlackTheatre.org.

7 PM: New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series

Get a sneak peek at two in-the-works musicals: Kirsten Childs’ The Lucky Boy and Benjamin Velez and Aryanna Garber’s Borderline. Broadway alums Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show) and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) will perform selections from the latter.

Thursday, October 1

6 PM: Theatre for One

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights have created microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, which brings together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through October 29; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7 PM: ¡VIVA Broadway! Hear Our Voices

Experience a night full of culture, art, and passion to celebrate Latinx History Month and the achievements of Latinx artists and the milestone Latinx stories in theatre. Broadway favorite Andréa Burns hosts, with dozens more to appear, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, Matthew López, and Karen Olivo. Check it out on Playbill.com.

Friday, October 2

The Theatre Channel

The new U.K.-based web series launches with special performances filmed at The Theatre Café in London’s West End, produced in partnership with Adam Blanshay Productions. The first episode features Olivier winner Matt Henry (Kinky Boots), Olivier winner Jenna Russell (Merrily We Roll Along), Jodie Steele (Six), Heathers and Les Misérables favorite Carrie Hope Fletcher, Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Tarinn Callender (Come From Away). Click here for tickets.

More Streaming Options