Playbill's Weekly Streaming Guide: What to Watch September 7–11

Preview new Disney and Loch Ness monster-inspired musicals, get your Broadway bake on, and more.

As we approach a socially distanced fall, settle in with an Apple family reunion, a couple new musicals around the corner, some theatre-inspired cooking demos, and more.

Below are just some of the virtual offerings taking place online September 7–11. For more, check out Playbill’s Streaming Calendar, presented in partnership with Broadway Podcast Network. All tuimes are Eastern.

Monday, September 7

7:30 PM: Live With Laura Osnes

Theatre Raleigh welcomes the two-time Tony nominee as the special guest on Living Room LIVE!, hosted by Artistic Director Lauren Kennedy on YouTube.

7:30 PM: Anna Netrebko in Manon

Week 26 of the Metropolitan Opera’s Nightly Met Streams boasts a roster of all-French titles, beginning with Massenet’s tragic romance. Joining Netrebko in the 2012 performance are Tony winner Paulo Szot, Piotr Beczała, and David Pittsinger.

Tuesday, September 8

7 PM ET: Broadway Buskers

Alice Lee (Heathers), Grace McClean (The Great Comet), and Dru Serkes (Jersey Boys) perform in a virtual concert of originals, curated and hosted by Ben Cameron in partnership with Musical Theatre Factory. Tune in on Facebook.

8 PM: Live With Sonya Tayeh

Ken Davenport chats with the choreographer (Moulin Rouge!, Sing Street) on the latest episode of his The Producer's Perspective LIVE! series.

Wednesday, September 9

7 PM: Excerpts From Walt and Roy and Loch Ness

New York Theatre Barn continues its New Works Series live streams with excerpts from the two in-development titles. Walt and Roy, about the Disney brothers, is penned by Richard Allen and Taran Gray and will feature Charity Farrell and Payson Lewis. Loch Ness, by Marshall Pailet and A.D. Penedo, follows a 12-year-old girl who encounters the namesake mythical creature. Kaylin Hedges and Jeremy Kushnier will star in the presentation.

8 PM: Baking With Broadway

Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas join Playbill to share their love of desserts and Broadway, while teaching us some baking and decorating tips along the way. Click here for more.

Thursday, September 10

6 PM: Theatre for One: Here We Are

Lynn Nottage, Lydia R. Diamond, Jaclyn Backhaus, Regina Taylor, and more playwrights have created microplays for the new weekly virtual theatrical experience, which brings together one performer and one audience member. Performances take place on Thursdays through September 24; registration opens at 10 AM on the Monday before.

7 PM: Incidental Moments of the Day

Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Jay O. Sanders, and Charlotte Bydwell reunite as the Apple Family for a third time during the pandemic, headlining a virtual presentation of Richard Nelson’s new installment of his ongoing series.

8 PM: Serving Up Shakespeare

Learn how to make an Elizabethan meal—inspired by the Bard’s oeuvre—with Shakespearean actor and chef John Tufts. The interactive session is the latest offering from Playbill Social Selects.

Friday, September 11

7:55 AM: Table of Silence Project 9/11

Buglisi Dance Theatre and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with Dance/NYC, present a re-imagining of the Table of Silence Project 9/11, an annual free public performance ritual for peace conceived and choreographed in 2011 by Jacqulyn Buglisi, Artistic Director of Buglisi Dance Theatre. Her collaborators on the 2020 edition include composer/music director Daniel Bernard Roumain, spoken-word poet Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Buglisi Dance Theatre Co-Founder/Principal Dancer Terese Capucilli.

More Streaming Options

This week's all-French lineup on the Metropolitan Opera's Nightly Met Streams includes Roméo et Juliette (September 8), La Damnation de Faust (September 9), Cendrillon (September 10), and Les Pêcheurs de Perles (September 11).

Christian Elder's play #NWORD, directed by Vincent Scott, streams September 9 –13 as part of Urban Stages’ virtual Play Fest & Fundraiser.

