PlayPenn Conference Unveils Plays and Fellows for 2020 Conference

The new play development organization is committed to creating art this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic.

PlayPenn has unveiled its lineup for the 2020 New Play Development Conference. Scheduled for July 7–26, the 16th annual conference will go ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic—whether in person in Philadelphia, or otherwise.

“The theatre is an activity that brings people together,” says Artistic Director Paul Meshejian. “Simply put, we will find ways to continue meeting our mission and purpose to support the development of new plays and to present them to you, our audience. Whether or not we are able to gather together in person, we are committed to communing in support of the development of these six plays and have imaginative ways of doing so.”

The conference will feature workshops of six plays, plus two additional workshops of works-in-progress. Selected from over 700 applicants, the 2020 Haas Fellows and their plays are how it feels to fall from the sky by Dominic Finocchiaro, Badlands by Nora Leahy, My Mother the Sun by massi monfiletto, Take My Hand And Wave Goodbye by Tammy Ryan, This Much I Know by Jonathan Spector, and Covenant by York Walker.

An additional offering this year includes When We Fall, a work-in-progress by Emma Gibson. A new play by a member of The Foundry, the three-year residency program for emerging Philadelphia playwrights, will also be developed. The play will be announced at a later date.

Learn more about the plays and artists by visiting playpenn.org/2020.

