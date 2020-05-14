PlayPenn Moves 2020 Conference Online

This year's fellows will see their work developed via virtual workshops due to COVID-19 restrictions.

PlayPenn's upcoming New Play Development Conference will move to a virtual format this summer. The 16th annual event, originally scheduled to take place in Philadelphia this July, will now feature online workshops of plays by six Haas Fellows, plus two additional virtual workshops of works-in-progress.

Additionally, PlayPenn's reading series of plays in development will be moved to a digital platform and be presented as a benefit for Theatre Philadelphia’s Emergency Relief Fund. The program awards micro-grants of $300 to individuals who work in theatre and whose income has been impacted by COVID-19.

Selected from over 700 applicants, the previously announced 2020 Haas Fellows and their plays are how it feels to fall from the sky by Dominic Finocchiaro, Badlands by Nora Leahy, My Mother the Sun by massi monfiletto, Take My Hand And Wave Goodbye by Tammy Ryan, This Much I Know by Jonathan Spector, and Covenant by York Walker.

Two more offerings this year include When We Fall, a work-in-progress by Emma Gibson; and Flor Underwater by Lori Felipe-Barkin, a member of The Foundry, the three-year residency program for emerging Philadelphia playwrights.

Learn more about the plays and artists by visiting PlayPenn.org.