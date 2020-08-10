Plays for the People Series Brings New Works by Chisa Hutchinson, Sha Cage, Dominic Taylor to Zoom in August

The ongoing series is part of the Black Lives Black Words International Project.

New works by Chisa Hutchinson, Sha Cage, and Dominic Taylor are featured this month in Black Lives Black Words International Project's Plays for the People series.

The ongoing initiative continues August 13–30 on Zoom. See below for this month's lineup of live streams.

Proof of Love, by Chisa Hutchinson

Directed by Kyle Haden

August 13–16

Constance Daley is a well-off Black woman who learns some unpleasant things about her husband and more importantly herself after a horrific car accident leaves him comatose.

Buttafly Precinct, written and directed by Sha Cage

August 20–23

Two young girls struggle to survive on the streets carrying a dark secret and a jar of butterflies across the city of Minneapolis on the eve of George Floyd’s murder. With the backdrop of the historic Uprising and in the blink of an eye, they discover truth, betrayal, and magic while coming of age on the streets that refuse to call them by their true names.

Cell Surface, by Dominic Taylor

Directed by Jerrell Henderson

August 24–30

Cell Surface is a play about two amazing African American scientists, Dr. EE Just and Dr. Roger Young.

“During these challenging times, we recognize the power and importance of our BLBW artists to articulate our pain, frustration, anguish, and even our need for escapism and laughter to get through the emotional heaviness and heartbreak of our circumstances. At BLBW, we recognize our role as a catalyst for change as we continue to provide a platform for our artists to speak when we simply do not have the words, to lean on when we are weary and to call for action at times of distress,” says Simeilia Hodge-Dallaway, co-founder and executive producer.

Co-Founder and Managing Curating Producer Reginald Edmund, whose play Ride Share kicked off the season, added, “There is something really beautiful about empowering Black artists to explore and be a part of a cultural dialogue from the comfort of their own homes that spans across the globe. Our previous production had audiences watching from all the way in England and even that is powerful knowing that our artists are seeing their work celebrating Black lives are being pushed beyond the walls of some storefront.”

Visit BlackLivesBlackWords.org.