Playwright and Emmy-Nominated Mrs. America Writer Tanya Barfield Talks About Her Shirley Chisholm Episode, Starring Uzo Aduba

Also an alum of The Americans, Barfield shares the fascinating details that didn't make it into the episode, as well as the ways her playwriting background has helped and hurt her career in TV.

Tanya Barfield was trying to figure out how to stream the Emmy nominations announcement when her name was included for the third episode of FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, about the end of Shirley Chisholm's historic run for president.

Not only did Barfield score a nomination for penning the episode, but so did Uzo Aduba, who starred as Chisholm. The series scored a total of 10 nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited Series.

Barfield—who previously write for FX's The Americans, including the fan-favorite episode that sealed the fate of beloved, beleaguered Martha—joined Playbill's Stream Stealers August 19 to discuss writing the episode, all the fascinating tidbits from Chisholm's life that didn't make the cut, and how her background as a playwright as helped and hurt her TV career. Watch the interview above, and be sure to tune in to the 2020 Emmy Awards at 8 PM September 20 on ABC.

