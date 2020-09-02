Playwright and Showrunner of Netflix's Away Jessica Goldberg Talks About the New Series, Starring Hilary Swank

The drama, starring two-time Oscar winner Swank as an astronaut, premieres September 4.

Jessica Goldberg's plays have been seen Off-Broadway at Playwright Horizons and Atlantic Theatre Company, but she may now be best known as the creator of Hulu's The Path and the showrunner for Netflix's new Away, starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. Premiering September 4 on the streamer, Away stars Swank as astronaut Emma Green, who must leave her family behind to undertake a dangerous three-year mission. Goldberg joined Playbill's Stream Stealers September 1 to talk about the new series, how it can take 30 rejected scripts before you write one that goes anywhere, and balancing the human with the technical—plus why a background in playwriting can be so helpful in TV. Watch the full interview above! Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.