Playwright Paula Vogel Launches a New Drama Spotlight Series

The Pulitzer Prize winner will present four works that have yet to be seen by a wide audience.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel has launched the new digital series Bard at the Gate to spotlight works not seen by a wide audience, beginning with Meg Miroshnik’s The Droll {Or, a Stage-Play about the End of Theatre} June 10. A special post-performance event featuring Tony winner Katrina Lenk (who starred in Vogel's Indecent) will air June 11 at 5 PM.

Devin Brain directs The Droll, with a company that includes Brett Dalton, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Matt Biagini, Zach Appleman, Ceci Fernandez, Blake Segal, and Irene Sofia Lucio. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Joining The Droll in the lineup of works are Eisa Davis’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Bulrusher, Kermit Frazier’s Kernel of Sanity, and Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story.

“We may not want to admit it, but new plays are produced by theatre companies in a factory process,” said Vogel. “Now, the factory is closed down. We have a moment to look at plays that were too ambitious, too quirky, and too smart to be contained by the same process.”

While the performances are free, donations are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit PAAL, Parent Artist Advocacy League, a national network for caregivers in the arts, and The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Vogel's Pulitzer-winning How I Learned to Drive was to bow on Broadway this spring with original cast members Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. Manhattan Theatre Club now aims to present the title in its 2020–2021 season.