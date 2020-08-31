Playwright Qui Nguyen Tapped to Co-Write Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

Additionally, Kelly Marie Tran takes over the title role from Cassie Steele.

Vietgone and Poor Yella Rednecks playwright Qui Nguyen has been tapped to join the team of Disney's upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon. He'll pen the final version of the script with previously attached Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim.

Additionally, EW reports that Kelly Marie Tran will now voice Raya, replacing Cassie Steele. The Southeast Asian-inspired film follows a warrior princess as she tries to save the fictional kingdom of Kumandra from evil. Tran is the first performer of Southeast Asian descent to play a character from that region in the Disney canon. Joining Tran is the previously announced Awkwafina as Sisu, a dragon who reaches out to Raya for help.

The creative team also includes Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada as directors with Paul Briggs and John Ripa as co-directors. The movie was originally slated for a November 2020 release, but was pushed back to March 2021 earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic