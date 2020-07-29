Playwrights Bess Wohl and Antoinette Nwandu, More Honored at Dramatists Guild and Lilly Awards Joint Ceremony

The virtual event streamed July 28.

The Dramatists Guild, its namesake Foundation, and the Lilly Awards celebrated achievement in theatre in an unprecedented time through a joint virtual ceremony July 28. Many honorees and award recipients had been previously announced, though some—including the Lilly Awards, honoring women in the industry—were saved for the stream.

Playwright Bess Wohl (Grant Horizons, Small Mouth Sounds, Make Believe) was named the inaugural recipient of DGF’s Georgia Engel Comedy Playwrighting Prize, spearheaded by Phil and Monica Horan Rosenthal, Dori Berinstein, and John Quilty in memory of the late stage and screen favorite. The accolade comes with a $10,000 award.

Lilly Awards went to playwright Antoinette Nwandu (the Stacey Mindich Go Write a Play Award); playwright and librettist Kirsten Childs (the Stacey Mindich Go Write a Musical Award); actor Donnetta Lavinia Grays, playwright Stacey Rose, director Whitney White, and playwright Jillian Walker (the Stacey Mindich Go Work in Theater Award); costume designer Sarita Fellows (the Daryl Roth Creative Spirit Award); Melissa Crespo (the NYWF Director Award); director Stevie Walker-Webb (the Award in Honor of Lorraine Hansberry); producer Tom Kirdahy (the Miss Lilly Award); and playwright Emily Mann (the Lifetime Achievement Award).

As reported earlier, Dramatists Guild accolades went to Khiyon Hursey (the Stephen Schwartz Award), Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Julia Meinwald, and Benjamin Velez (the Thom Thomas Award), Michael R Jackson (the Hull-Warriner Award and the Frederick Loewe Award), Kia Corthron (the Flora Roberts Award), Lydia Diamond (the Horton Foote Playwriting Award), and Madhuri Shekar (the Lanford Wilson Award).

Schwartz, Childs, Lynn Nottage, Heidi Schreck, Hallie Foote, and Sarah Ruhl were among the presenters. Watch the ceremony here (the award presentations are published as individual videos).