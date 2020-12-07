Playwrights Horizons' Artists' Relief Fund Will Offer Grants to 135 Theatre Makers

Applications for the $1,000 grants will be accepted online beginning December 14.

Playwrights Horizons has created an Artists’ Relief Fund that will offer $1,000 grants to 135 theatre artists, continuing the organization’s work focusing on artists’ needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty percent of all funds raised by Playwrights Horizons through the end of the year will be allocated to the relief fund. Funding for the grants also includes proceeds from Jeremy O. Harris’ presentation of the Playwrights Horizons production of Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning, directed and produced by Danya Taymor.

Artists who have been part of the fabric of the NYC non-profit theatre community, and who have been working in the field for a minimum of three years, are eligible, and can fill out an application at PHNYC.org beginning December 14 at noon and continuing through December 20 at 11:59 PM (or until the organization receives 600 applications). The applications will be reviewed for eligibility by the Playwrights Horizons staff, and a selection committee—including a scenic designer, a stage manager, an actor, a playwright, a director, and two members of Playwrights Horizons’ staff—will convene January 4, 2021. Applicants will be notified of their status by February 12.

Playwrights Horizons encourages applications from people of all races, sexual orientations, gender identities, ages, classes, and religions, and people with disabilities.

Playwrights Horizons Artistic Director Adam Greenfield stated, “2020, with its hardships and revolutions, is not a time for ‘pause’— it’s a time that calls for questioning, reflection, reawakening, and reimagination. How do we continue supporting the theatre-makers who, year after year, fill our stages with vital, transformative work and loving craft? I’m hopeful that theatre will return to our lives soon like an explosion, demanding we see it with renewed awe. In the meantime, we’re working to support the artists and practitioners who will lead the way. We need to keep our community whole so that when we re-enter our theatres in a swell of pent-up artistry, we’ll be doing it together.”

