Playwrights Horizons Leads 2020 Lucille Lortel Award Nominations With Strange Loop and Heroes of the Fourth Turning

The Michael R. Jackson musical led the pack with seven nominations, while the Will Arbery play and Grace McLean’s musical In the Green (seen at LCT3) both received six nods.

Nominations for the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards were announced April 14; watch above as Jeremy Jordan and Ashley Spencer reveal which productions and artists were recognized for their work Off-Broadway.

Two Playwrights Horizons productions lead the nominations for the 2019–2020 season, abridged due to the coronavirus pandemic. Out in front with seven nods is Michael R. Jackson’s semi-autobiographical musical A Strange Loop, which was co-produced with Page 73, followed by Will Arbery’s tense political drama Heroes of the Fourth Turning, which received six nominations.

Grace McLean’s debut musical, In The Green, seen at Lincoln Center Theater as part of its LCT3 programming, also earned six nods, with two going to McLean for her writing and lead performance as one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen.

The Public Theater’s revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls, directed by Leah C. Gardiner, received five nominations, as did Dave Malloy’s a cappella musical Octet, and Jeanine Tesori and David Henry Hwang’s musical-play hybrid Soft Power.

Of 101 eligible productions, 41 shows were recognized with a total of 95 nominations. The winners will be unveiled May 3 , with the ceremony moved online.

During the virtual ceremony, Tim Sanford will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award while Anna Deavere Smith will be inducted onto the Playwrights’ Sidewalk. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League, by arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation.

See below for the full list of nominations.

Outstanding Play

BLKS

Produced by MCC Theater

Written by Aziza Barnes

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Written by Stephen Adly Guirgis

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Produced by Playwrights Horizons

Written by Will Arbery

Is This A Room

Produced by Vineyard Theatre

Conceived by Tina Satter

Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Produced by Ars Nova

Created by The Mad Ones and Phillip James Brannon, Brad Heberlee, Carmen M. Herlihy, January LaVoy

Outstanding Musical

A Strange Loop

Produced by Playwrights Horizons in association with Page 73 Productions

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

In The Green

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Grace McLean Octet

Produced by Signature Theatre Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

Octet

Produced by Signature Theatre

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Dave Malloy

Soft Power

Produced by The Public Theater and Center Theatre Group

Play and Lyrics by David Henry Hwang, Music and Additional Lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

The Secret Life of Bees

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Book by Lynn Nottage, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead Based on the novel by Sue Monk Kidd

Outstanding Revival

A Bright Room Called Day

Produced by The Public Theater

Written by Tony Kushner

Fires in the Mirror

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Performed by Michael Benjamin Washington

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Produced by The Public Theater

Written by Ntozake Shange

Little Shop of Horrors

Produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, DeSantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth

Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman, Music by Alan Menken

MAC BETH

Produced by Red Bull Theater

Written by William Shakespeare,

Adapted by Erica Schmidt

Outstanding Solo Show

Bella Bella

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Written and Performed by Harvey Fierstein

Dana H.

Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group

Written by Lucas Hnath

Performed by Deirdre O'Connell

the way she spoke

Produced by Audible

Written by Isaac Gomez

Performed by Kate del Castillo

We're Only Alive for A Short Amount of Time

Produced by The Public Theater and Goodman Theatre

Written and Performed by David Cale, Lyrics by David Cale, Music by David Cale and Matthew Dean Marsh

Where We Stand

Produced by WP Theater in association with Baltimore Center Stage

Written and Performed by Donnetta Lavinia Grays

Outstanding Director

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Tina Satter, Is This A Room

Danya Taymor, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Annie Tippe, Octet

Les Waters, Dana H.

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Camille A. Brown, Toni Stone

Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop

Sam Pinkleton, Soft Power

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Charles Busch, The Confession of Lily Dare

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Raúl Esparza, Seared

Hamish Linklater, The Pain of My Belligerence

Aaron Yoo, The Headlands

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Liza Colón-Zayas, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven

Emily Davis, Is This A Room

April Matthis, Toni Stone

Zoë Winters, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Kara Young, All the Natalie Portmans

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Borg, The Confession of Lily Dare

Marc Bovino, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Garcia, Continuity

Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band

Ken Narasaki, Greater Clements

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Okwui Okpokwasili, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Estelle Parsons, A Bright Room Called Day

Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Stephanie Wright Thompson, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Alexandria Wailes, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff, Little Shop of Horrors

Joshua Henry, The Wrong Man

Francis Jue, Soft Power

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Conrad Ricamora, Soft Power

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Eisa Davis, The Secret Life of Bees

LaChanze, The Secret Life of Bees

Beth Malone, The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Janelle McDermoth, We're Gonna Die

Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

Alex Gibson, Octet

Gus Halper, Sing Street

Jay Armstrong Johnson, Scotland, PA

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Ashley Pérez Flanagan, In The Green

Ari Groover, Little Shop of Horrors

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Ciara Renée, The Wrong Man

Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design

You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Yu-Hsuan Chen, Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Tim Mackabee, Seared

James Noone, London Assurance

Clint Ramos, Soft Power

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite, BLKS

Montana Levi Blanco, A Strange Loop

Oana Botez, In The Green

Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Alan C. Edwards, Fires in the Mirror

Tyler Micoleau, Socrates

Barbara Samuels, In The Green

Jen Schriever, Power Strip

Outstanding Sound Design

Justin Ellington, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Lee Kinney and Sanae Yamada, Is This A Room

Hidenori Nakajo, Octet

Nicholas Pope, In The Green