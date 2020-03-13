Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, Ogunquit Playhouse, and More Are Hiring

CARPENTERS (Ogunquit Playhouse)

Job duties include (but are not limited to): fabricate scenery each for production; install and test scenic elements and equipment in the theatre; demonstrate proficiency in the safe operation of power tools, scenic carpentry, and theatrical rigging; assist load-in/strike as necessary.

ASSISTANT PRODUCTION MANAGER (Playwrights Horizons)

Playwrights Horizons seeks a candidate who will provide the Production Department support for a dynamic eight-member production team, putting together 6-7 shows each season. The Assistant Production Manager plays an important role by providing administrative support across all Production Department activities. The ideal candidate will be detail-orientated and comfortable with interacting with directors, designers, freelance crew and staff at all levels of the organization.

ASSISTANT TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (The Old Globe)

Responsibilities include drafting (AutoCAD), engineering, and project management. Candidates should have a strong knowledge of scenery construction and automation. A high degree of skill in AutoCAD is required. The position runs from mid-April to September (start date flexible). The Old Globe produces 14-productions each year in three theatres, which typically include two enhanced pre-Broadway musicals.

PRODUCTION STAGE MANAGER (Cherokee Historical Association)

The PSM for the 2020 production of Unto These Hills (May 4 to August 19) is responsible for all rehearsals, run of show, promotionals, scheduling all calls, management of cast and crew - approximately 72 cast members and 23 production staff members, liaison between all departments and all other duties deemed necessary.

SOUND ENGINEER (Texas Shakespeare Festival)

Responsible for: designing sound for an original children's show; installing and maintaining the festival sound and video systems and the live sound needs of the musical production for a season; recording sessions for voice-over work, sound effects, and music; running and mixing live mic systems; serving on the sound running and changeover crew; assisting with company strike down; and participating in opening night discussions.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (The Cape Playhouse)

The TD is responsible for all elements of the scenic engineering, construction, rigging, load-ins, and strikes for a traditional summer theater. Proficiency in autoCAD and Vectorworks required. A degree in scenic production or equivalent and at least three years experience in a professional shop is required. Position begins on the Cape in early May and ends mid-September. Competitive salary, plus private housing.

EXHIBITION PRODUCER/SR PRODUCER (Artechouse)

An experienced industry professional with a background in technology and new media, you will be at the heart of development and execution of the ambitious experiential exhibition program. You will manage our exhibitions and installations in totality, from inception through completion, assuming full responsibility for day-to-day management of the production process, scheduling, planning, budgeting, hiring and managing installation crew, and scope.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR (Great River Shakespeare)

The Technical Director will realize all scenic elements for the festival productions and provide professional learning opportunities for festival interns. Duties include completing a structural analysis of all scenic elements to ensure integrity for intended use; ensuring that scenic elements comply with fire and other safety regulations; recruiting and supervising all scene shop staff; estimating the cost to execute the designs created by the scenic designers.

STAGE MANAGER/ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGER (Maltz Jupiter Theatre)

Equity SM/ASM positions available for the 202–2021 season at the Florida venue, including I Hate Hamlet, Sweet Charity, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Good People, and Sunset Boulevard.

PROPS INTERN (Bay Street Theater)

Assist in the following: construction, procurement and/or finishing of all theatrical properties and set dressings for mainstage productions; troubleshooting and managing on-going rehearsal needs and performer requests; providing suitable rehearsal props; load-in and out at NYC rehearsal studios; final needs and adjustments to properties arising in technical rehearsals and preview periods. Other duties include attending all necessary design and production meetings as determined by the production manager; creating and maintaining the properties list; and collaborating with the run-crew on show pre-set.

