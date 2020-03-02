Plaza Suite Actor Claudette Nevins Dies at Age 82

The film and television actor performed extensively in Los Angeles, New York, and regionally.

Claudette Nevins, a Brooklyn native known for her work in the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, has died at age 82. Born April 10, 1937, Ms. Nevins died February 20 in hospice care at her home in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A graduate of New York University, Ms. Nevins made her professional stage debut in a 1958 production of Jean Anouilh's Waltz of the Toreadors at the Woodstock Playhouse. A year later, she officially launched her career in Washington, D.C., where she performed in repertory at Arena Stage in productions of George Bernard Shaw's Major Barbara (1959), Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard (1959), Anouilh's Ring 'Round the Moon (1960), and Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh (1960).

In 1960, she made her Broadway debut in Millard Lampell's adaptation of John Hersey's The Wall (1960), after which she was seen on Broadway three more times: in Georg Buchner, Geoffrey Dunlop, and Marc Blitzstein's opera Danton's Tod (1965), as the standby to Lee Remick in Frederick Knott's Wait Until Dark (1966), and in Plaza Suite (1968).

Ms. Nevins performed Off-Broadway, too. Credits include Martin B. Duberman's In White America (1963), for which she was awarded an Obie Award, and Gressieker's The Emperor (1963), among other productions.

Ms. Nevins continued to perform regionally throughout her career, including recurring roles at Atlanta Repertory Theatre, a national tour of Howard Sackler's The Great White Hope (1969–70), and numerous shows in Los Angeles. Her L.A. credits include Harold Pinter's Old Times at the Mark Taper Forum (1972), William Inge's Caesarean Operations at Theatre West (1972), Leonard Jenkin's The Death and Life of Jesse James at the Mark Taper Forum (1975), Peter Nichols' Passion Play at the Mark Taper Forum (1984), George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell at Room for Theatre (1986–1987), Wendy MacLeod's The Water Children at Matrix Theatre (1998), and Philip Barry's The Philadelphia Story at the Court Theatre (2000).

While in L.A., Ms. Nevins maintained a robust film and television career. Beginning with a leading role in the cult horror movie The Mask (1961), she went on to feature in Turf Turf (1985), the Julia Roberts-led Sleeping with the Enemy (1991), the 1998 Star Trek: Insurrection, and Eulogy (2004). Television roles included recurring parts on JAG, Melrose Place, Barnaby Jones, Police Story, and many more.