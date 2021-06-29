Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, Sets New Broadway Dates

The production, directed by John Benjamin Hickey, will play the Hudson Theatre.

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, starring Tony winner Matthew Broderick and Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker, will now begin Broadway previews February 25, 2022, at the Hudson Theatre.

Directed by John Benjamin Hickey, the limited engagement will officially open March 28. Additional casting will be confirmed at a later time.

Plaza Suite played a pre-Broadway engagement at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre February 5–22, 2020. The production was scheduled to begin Broadway previews March 13, 2020, a day after all Broadway theatres were shuttered due to the pandemic.

The Neil Simon comedy places the pair as three different couples taking up a suite in the famed New York City hotel.

In a statement, Broderick and Parker said, “We’re overjoyed to finally be able to welcome Broadway audiences to the Hudson Theatre to see Neil Simon’s celebration of New York, New Yorkers, and the wonderful ways they fall in love. We simply can’t wait.”

The production will feature set design by Tony winner John Lee Beatty, costumes by Tony winner Jane Greenwood, lighting by Tony winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design by Tony winner Scott Lehrer, incidental music by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, and casting by Jim Carnahan. Plaza Suite is general managed by 101 Productions, Ltd.

Plaza Suite is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with James L. Nederlander, Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Sherry and Kirk Wright, and Mike Isaacson.

All ticket holders with valid prior bookings have been moved into new performances, and new performance details have been emailed.

