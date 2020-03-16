PodCats Podcast Explores the Jellicle Sensation That is Cats

The series is co-hosted by Dan Alexander and EJ Dickson.

Last year, Cats made the leap from stage to film, and now, the Jellicle journey continues in radio-form. PodCats, a new podcast about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical, is now available on most streaming services.

Co-hosted by Dan Alexander and EJ Dickson, the series explores suc topics as how Cats got made on Broadway in the ‘80s, what Anne Hathaway might have done with the role of Grizabella, and, of course, Digital Fur Technology.

Check out a trailer for the podcast:



Following its big screen debut , Cats overcame largely negative reviews and poor initial box office numbers to become a near-immediate cult favorite, with theatre chains such as Alamo Drafthouse hosting "rowdy" screenings that see moviegoers encouraged to sing, clap, and hiss along. The movie adaptation will be released digitally March 17 .

For more information about the PodCats, visit PodCats.SimpleCast.com.